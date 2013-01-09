Tooth Talk: New Year's Resolution to Make You Smile

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- With high-calorie, holiday desserts and Mayan apocalypse rumors safely tucked away in 2012, now is the time to put away the tinsel... and break out the toothpaste?



As millions have already made (and broken) New Year’s resolutions in the first week of 2013, one California dentist is offering simple-but-important oral-care advice: Commit to improved oral hygiene in the New Year.



According to dentist Dr. Michael D. Carley, D.D.S., owner of Michael D. Carley, D.D.S. Dentistry (http://carleysbdentist.com/) and founding member of the Goleta Study Club, an organization that trains dentists on new dental technologies and techniques: “The winter holiday season is a time when many people consume large amounts of sugary foods and alcoholic beverages."



But the New Year, says Dr. Carley, is the perfect opportunity to get back on track with a regular oral care routine. He recommends improving oral hygiene with the following tips:



- Recognize the signs of gum disease, including sore or inflamed gum tissue, bad breath and bleeding gums.

- Do it now! Schedule your biannual checkups and cleanings.

- Brush twice daily with a good fluoride toothpaste (once in the morning and before going to sleep) -- the morning brush removes plaque that accumulates over night and the evening brush lubricates the mouth with saliva, which can dry up while sleeping.

- Use the proper brushing technique, holding the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle against the gums.

- Eat healthy, teeth-cleaning foods such as raw carrots, celery, apples and popcorn, to help clean teeth while munching.

- Banish bad breath with a tongue scraper (far more effective at removing bacteria buildup than brushing alone) first thing in the morning.

- Rinse with an antiseptic mouthwash twice daily, as the rinse reaches places brushing and flossing might miss.

- Floss once daily, to remove plaque from contact points between teeth -- the place where 90 percent of cavities begin.

- Replace worn toothbrushes every two to three months, and avoid hard bristles that can cause enamel irritation or bleeding gums.

- Eat a varied diet, rich in organic fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean meats, and chew food thoroughly.



Apart from these quick and easy tips, Dr. Carley also recommends giving up cigarettes and only drinking red wine, coffee and black tea in moderation, for a brighter, healthier smile.



