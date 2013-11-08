Top 10 China Enterprises Jinlan Aluminium Is Attending Guangdong (Johannesburg) Trade Fair in South Africa

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Foshan Jinlan Aluminium Co., Ltd. a professional manufacturer of aluminum products with 30 years experiences, is attending a construction material exhibition in Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa on Nov 7th to 9th 2013 at the big date of our thirty years anniversary. Jinlan Aluminium supplies aluminum profile, aluminum coil/sheet, aluminum circle, aluminum window/door and so on. Booth NO.: 2K18. JinLan Aluminium regards Africa market as the most important market. You are welcome to visit JinLan Aluminium during the exhibition and sincerely inviting your cooperation.



2013 Guangdong (Johannesburg) Trade Fair

The South Africa Trade Fair held in Johannesburg on December 2012 achieved satisfactory success. The three-day exhibition attracted 662 exhibiting companies from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and India and other countries or regions to participate, there were a total of 825 booths, and increased 29% over last year. During the exhibition, a total of 6,985 professional buyers negotiated for procurement, representing an increase of 19.6%. As the exhibition received good results, the South African Trade Fair will continue to be held in November 2013. This exhibition not only offers huge opportunities for the majority of Chinese suppliers exploring the unlimited potential African market, but also provides an excellent sourcing platform for African buyers, so that buyers can quickly and easily find the right supplier and purchase the latest products!



About JinLan Aluminium

Foshan JinLan Aluminium Co., Ltd. was found in Sept, 2000, reformed the system from Foshan Lanshi Aluminium Profile Plant, which was prepared in 1983 and constructed in 1990s. Through over 30 years' construction and development, JinLan has become into a comprehensive large size aluminium fabrication enterprise for its largest production scale, most advanced equipments, most full ranged product varieties in China. JinLan hasabundant professional technical personnel, excellent equipment; They imported the most advanced production line from German, United States, Japan and Italy.



JinLan Aluminium is one of the first batch aluminium manufacturers in China who are approved to get the license by government, and JinLan has been honored as the "Provincial Advanced Enterprise" and one of the "Top 10 Villiages/Towns Enterprise" in China. In 2003, JinLan Aluminium was awarded the title of "Famous trademarks of Guangdong Province", "Famous-brand Product of Guangdong Province" and "Excellent Individual Enterprise in Foshan".

With the principle of management which is "Unity, High Efficiency, Diligence, Honesty, Innovation", JinLan will always provide the best product and service to our customers. Sincerely welcome you to visit the factory and discuss business opportunities.



Media Contact:

Website: http://www.jinlanaluminium.com/

E-mail: sales@jinlanaluminium.com

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