Top 10 Draper UTAH Based "Website Developer" and G3 Development Founding Manager Adam Green Announces Recognition of JC "Corcoran Relocation Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Commercial Initiative in Ferron and Orangeville UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- What is so special about cacao? This small bean possesses some impressive health-promoting properties that are increasingly supported by science. Most notable is its antioxidant content. Cacao contains potent compounds such as flavonols, polyphenols and procyanidins that exert unique properties. Cacao is also rich in several B vitamins, minerals such as copper, magnesium and zinc, amino acids and mood-boosting chemicals like phenylethylamine (PEA) and theobromine. (mxicorp.com/healthychocolate/)



This nutritional firepower translates to numerous health benefits. In fact, science now tells us that cacao and dark, healthy chocolate can support the health of most of the body’s major systems.



The astounding ORACfn scores for Xoçai’s various products come from Brunswick Labs, an independent, third-party analytical laboratory that provides analytical services for some of the finest research institutions, corporations, and public organizations. Xoçaí is enrolled in Brunswick Lab’s certified program, an authoritative quality-assurance system that issues certification to products that have met strict criteria for their most popular ORACfn tests. The program is designed to help consumers cut through the confusion surrounding ORACfn scores and antioxidant values, as well as to discern which products make questionable claims regarding their antioxidant values. (mxicorp.com/thewholestory/)



The North American diet is almost completely void of the essential fatty acid Omega-3. Researchers believe that at least 60% of North Americans are presently deficient in Omega-3 fatty acids and that children are obtaining almost no Omega-3. In fact, the deficiency of Omega-3 in the North American diet has now been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies.



They are considered essential fatty acids, which means that they are essential to human health but cannot be manufactured by the body. The National Institutes of Health and International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids (ISSFAL) recommends that individuals consume at least 220mg daily of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), the most important Omega-3 fatty acids, and that pregnant and nursing women consume at least 300mg daily. For comparison purposes, there is 100mg of DHA per 1/4 cup of canned tuna.



The Xoçai™ Omega Squares™ have a minimum of 200mg of DHA and EPA per three 11 gram squares. The Xoçai™ Omega Squares™ are an excellent source of Omega-3 and promotes the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the Açaí Berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based, encapsulated Omega-3.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership