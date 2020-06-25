Top 10 E-Commerce Platforms – By 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- An e-commerce platform is a web application that enables online companies to control their website, marketing, sales and operations. The eCommerce platform enables customer support representatives to have a single platform across all platforms, a centralized order and inventory control structure that can effectively fulfill orders from all of the marketing channels, including physical stores, or use online orders history data to understand customized and appropriate deals. Ecommerce platforms offer the ability to personalize information about the product and how it is demanded to best fit everyone's own online retail requirements, which can be a mutual benefit for companies and consumers.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in E-Commerce Platforms market. 360Quadrants also list the top 10 best E-Commerce Platforms.



360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



Augmented Reality Solutions Quadrant Highlights



360Quadrants covers 35 companies evaluated in the Best E-Commerce Platforms space and 21 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Shopify, WooCommerce, Bigcommerce, Salesforce B2C Commerce and Oracle Commerce have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.



Shopmatic, Zepo, Zoey, Ecomchain and Storm have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, but a mediocre business strategy.



Digital River, Handshake, Kartrocket, and Teespring have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering but poor business strategy.



Ecwid, 2Checkout, Paypro Global, Square E-Commerce, nopCommerce, Sellfy and Prestashop have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities



360 Scoring Methodology



Top E-Commerce Platforms will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the E-Commerce Platforms market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.



