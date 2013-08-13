Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Relocation services or employee relocation include a range of internal business processes to transfer employees, their families, and/or entire departments of a business to a new location. Like other types of employee benefits, these processes are usually administered by human resources specialists within a corporation and outsourced to different types of service providers. Relocation services are not synonymous with moving/relocation companies as not all of these companies offer "relocation services.” Such business processes can include domestic residential services where an employee moves within a country or state as well as international relocation services which include planning for (diplomats, managers etc.) working abroad. An agency providing relocation services directs and manages the process of relocation including arranging necessary documents (visa, long-term stay permissions), finding a new house (accommodation), finding a school for children (education), finding a job for the partner or "trailing spouse," arranging a teacher for the family (language teaching) and introducing fresh expats to the local culture. (schools.utah.gov/data/Fingertip-Facts/2013_FingertipFacts.aspx)



Barbara Corcoran’s credentials include straight D’s in high school and college and twenty jobs by the time she turned twenty-three. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country when she took a $1000 loan to start The Corcoran Group. As one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show, SHARK TANK, Barbara has ponied up her own money and invested in more than a dozen businesses, competing to make those deals for all to see, then shepherding them to success. Her newest book, SHARK TALES, takes you behind the scenes of her life and business and her ‘seen on TV’ venture capitalism. Barbara is famously brash and blunt, bold and courageous, and a brilliant identifier of opportunity and talent (often invisible to others). (barbaracorcoran.com)



10 Ways To Lead A Team To Greatness. Entrepreneurs, business managers and salespeople alike benefit from lessons in how to get people moving on the path to greatness. Barbara Corcoran, who built The Corcoran Group, New York’s largest real estate company, is an expert in the art of leading a team to success. From hiring the right people and firing the wrong ones, establishing an atmosphere that breeds innovation, persisting when all the chips are down and creating fun in the workplace, Barbara shares her unique and winning strategies.



A type of mortgage that is designed for relocating/transferring employees. Corporations sometime make special mortgages available for relocating employees in an effort to make the moving process easier and more economical. Oftentimes, there are bonuses for the employee, such as the company paying the closing costs. Some mortgage companies specialize in offering relo-mortgages. Historical data shows that employees who relocate for their jobs are likely to relocate repeatedly at predictable time intervals; therefore, relo mortgages have more predictable prepayment characteristics than non-relo mortgages. Because the prepayment characteristics of any mortgage-backed security (MBS) are very important to its valuation by traders, the more predictable prepayment characteristics of MBSs backed by relo mortgages allow relo MBSs to trade at a premium relative to other MBSs. (weather.com/weather/today/USUT0225)



Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the recognized leader in the planning, design, marketing and sale of luxury residential development. The company is proud to be the leader in value creation for the world’s most prestigious luxury residential developers. They offer an impressive array of new residential development for the discerning home buyer and a broad spectrum of services for residential developers. With over 25 years of experience in marketing and collective sales in excess of $30 billion, the company offers unparalleled marketing expertise with the additional benefit of The Corcoran Group and its international affiliates’ powerful distribution network.



http://corcoran.com/



Top 10 Farmington UTAH 84171 Based "Search Engine Optimization" and G3 Development Investor Adam Green Announces Award to JC "Corcoran Luxury Services" for their "Influence Real Estate" Commercial Initiative in Annabella and Ivins UT



Purchasing a home is exciting but there's a lot to consider. Take time to define your search parameters like price range, location preference, type of ownership (co-op, condo, etc.), size of property and building amenities, if applicable. Prioritize your needs (i.e., space, light, views, schools, etc.) but try to be flexible. In evaluating your budget, know what you can spend on a down payment as well as monthly expenditures like maintenance or common charges, real estate taxes, monthly mortgage, utilities, parking, etc. Find the right real estate agent to help navigate you through the process, speak with a mortgage lender to obtain written pre-approval for a loan, and choose an attorney experienced in NYC real estate. (quickfacts.census.gov/qfd/states/49000.html)



Buying a home is not only an important financial decision but a major life decision as well. Nothing says more about who one is or how one lives so one needs to make sure that their real estate agent is someone who understands them and their needs. Begin by asking friends who've used agents for referrals. Choose a professional who specializes in homes in their price range and desired neighborhood(s); someone who's available to work on their schedule, who listens to their needs, asks a lot of questions about how one lives and takes time to explain things they may not understand. Finding a new home should be an exciting and enjoyable process but it is also time consuming, one should look for someone whose company they enjoy - they will likely be spending a lot of time together.



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To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



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To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity