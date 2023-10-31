Top 10 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Trends Worth $33.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Top 10 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Trends: Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the food safety testing market is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. It is projected to increase from an estimated value of USD 22.7 billion in 2023 to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2028.



Download PDF Brochure



This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasingly global nature of the food supply chain, which has heightened the complexity of ensuring food safety. As food products traverse international borders, the demand for standardized testing and quality assurance protocols to guarantee that products meet safety standards has become more critical than ever.



Among the top trends in food safety testing markets, food pathogen testing is estimated to be the most significant. This market is experiencing rapid global growth due to rising concerns about food safety, stringent regulatory requirements, and a growing emphasis on preventing foodborne illnesses. Advances in testing technologies, such as PCR-based methods and next-generation sequencing, have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of pathogen detection, further propelling market expansion. As both consumers and the food industry prioritize safe and pathogen-free food products, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.



GMO food safety testing is estimated to be the second-fastest-growing trend in the food safety testing market. In certain regions, labeling requirements mandate the identification of GMO ingredients in food products. This necessitates testing to confirm the presence or absence of GMO components in various food items, ensuring accurate product labeling and transparency.



International food testing service providers in Europe and the Americas are facing intense competition as they seek to tap into the market potential in the food safety testing sector. This competition is fueled by factors such as the growing emphasis on food safety, stringent regulatory standards, and increasing consumer awareness of the importance of safe and high-quality food products. To establish a foothold and thrive in these markets, manufacturers are required to continuously innovate and offer cutting-edge technologies and services that meet the stringent testing and compliance requirements of the European and American markets. The competition has led to a dynamic landscape where companies are striving to differentiate themselves through superior product quality, customer service, and adherence to the evolving regulatory landscape.



Make an Inquiry



Key companies in this industry include SGS Société Générale De Surveillance SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group PLC (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), ALS (Australia), TUV Nord Group (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (Pennsylvania), IFP Institute for Product Quality GmbH (Germany), EMSL Analytical, Inc. (US), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Romer Labs (Austria), among others.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441