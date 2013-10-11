"Top 10 Hawaii" Real Estate Owner, Mark Dietlein's, One-of-a-Kind Kauai Resort Property Is Named "Best Deal" and "Most Reliable" by G3 Travel Advisors (Utah) for Alpine NJ and Aspen CO

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The Villas at Poipu Kai is a new boutique resort, situated in the heart of the Poipu Kai Resort. One of the finest properties ever developed on the island, each villa includes central air, a true luxury on the island, and The Villas is the only condo property in Poipu Kai with its own exercise facility. Along the five-minute stroll down the tropical greenbelt, visitors will pass the Poipu Kai tennis club and pool on the way to famous Kauai beaches. And world class golf is just a two iron away.



Kauai – the Garden Island – is regarded as the most beautiful of the Hawaiian Islands and is a favorite tourist spot for those seeking adventure, relaxation and an “Old Hawaii” experience. Kauai’s vacation offering covers a full range, from hiking the famed Na Pali coast to world class snorkeling, scuba diving, and surfing.



Their visitors enjoy tropical foliage views and an exceptional level of luxury in our “Garden View Villas.” The “Villas at Poipu Kai” offers 4 bedroom garden view accommodations. This property is perfect for hosting families or groups.



ABOUT US

The Villas at Poipu Kai is Kauai's newest boutique resort. Our 3 and 4 bedroom Villas include gourmet kitchens, private lanais, custom furnishings and a 5-minute walk to 2 world class beaches.



Our spacious three and four bedroom Villas are the crown jewel of the Poipu Kai Resort. Thoughtfully designed to create a peaceful oasis for relaxation and fun. Our six buildings are carefully positioned around the pool and all have lanais that open toward the pool providing a majestic and singlular experience.



Contact: Mark Dietlein @ (801) 856 – 14 82

2373 Ho'ohu Rd Koloa, HI 96756

Email: markd @ hct.org

- See more at: http://www.villasatpoipukai.com/kauai-resorts.html#sthash.Wgf9xDf2.dpuf

Mark Dietlein Announces Special Offer: $100 OFF

(Average Rental Price is $475 per night – Now Yours for ONLY $375)