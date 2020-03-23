Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Gourmet Salts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Himalayan Salt, Atlantic Salt, Maldon Salt, Others), By Application (Savoury Industry, Poultry and Meat, Sea Food, Others), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online Retails) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



Gourmet salts are specialty salts having no resemblance to the standard table salt. They are used in delicacies for enhancing the otherwise ordinary taste of the food or the beverage. Gourmet salts have larger crystals meaning low sodium content and have a crunchy texture, making it healthier for consumption as compared to the normal table salt. The increasing popularity of various cuisines across the world and the rising demand for consumer taste preference in food is prognosticated to increase the global gourmet salt market size.



Some of the major companies that are present in the global Gourmet Salts Market are



- Morton Salt, Inc.

- San Francisco Salt Company

- Celtic Sea Salt

- Cargill, Incorporated

- Salinera Española

- The Marblehead Salt Co. LLC.

- Devonshire Gourmet Salts

- 24K Salt

- SaltWorks, Inc.



Highlights of the Report



The report is based on a comprehensive overview of the gourmet salts market, its growth trajectory, and the list of significant players. It also throws light on the leading segments, their market figures, interesting insights, and other gourmet salt market trends. Besides this, the report focuses on growth drivers, restraints, challenges, recent industry developments, and opportunities that will help the market multiply its revenue in the forecast period. For more information on the market, log on to the company website.



Rising Demand from Hotel Industry to Drive Market



With the increasing population and rise in urbanization, there is a surge in demand for food cuisines around the world. This is a major factor boosting the gourmet salt market growth. Besides this, the surge in disposable incomes of people and the rising popularity of new dishes especially the ones consisting of a variety of spices is anticipated to help increase the gourmet salts market size in the forecast period. Additionally, there is a rise in the popularity of organic food products that will also help the market gain impetus.



On the flipside, consumers having health issues such as heart disorders or excessive weight may not benefit from gourmet salts on account of the presence of a large number of people suffering from obesity and heart problems. There is a decline in the number of consumers opting for gourmet salts, and this may cause hindrance to the overall gourmet salt market growth in the forecast duration.



Nevertheless, lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ predict the increasing demand for gourmet salts from the Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution (HRI) sector and this will help attract high gourmet salts market revenue in the forthcoming years.



Key Segments Analysis:



By Type



Himalayan Salt

Atlantic Salt

Maldon Salt

Others (Balinese Salt, Smoked Sea Salt)

By Application



Savoury Industry

Poultry and Meat

Sea Food

Others (Sauces and Bakery & Confectionery)



By Distribution Channel



Mass Merchandisers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails



By Geography



Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Increasing Popularity of Convenience Food Items



Geographically, Asia Pacific is holding a dominant gourmet salts market share and likely to continue so in the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing food services industry and the presence of a large consumer base in the region. Besides this, modernization and westernization also increased the popularity of processed and convenience food items such as meat and poultry products, and snacks and this is anticipated to help attract high gourmet salts market revenue in the forecast period.



Launch of Gourmet Salt Variety to Prove Beneficial for Market Players



The fact that Indian and Chinese food is high on demand, attributable to their spice and condiments levels and great taste, is propelling companies to introduce evolving gourmet salt variety in various food processing sectors. This is the key strategy adopted by gourmet salts market manufacturers.



Key industry developments of the gourmet salts market are as follows:



October 2017 – A new gourmet salt was launched by the kickstarter Oregon Company in Portland. This gourmet salt and is made of Himalayan pink salt and helps to enhance the dish it is added to.



May 2019 – PLMA's World Private Label Exposition in Amsterdam hosted the launch of a variety of spiced and gourmet salts by 24K Salt Company



