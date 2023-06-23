Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2023 -- Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market by Type (In Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostics Imaging, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Endoscopy, Diabetes Care, Respiratory Care & Anesthesia, Kidney/Dialysis Devices) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is estimated at USD 577.5 billion in 2027 and is projected to reach USD 437.4 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as rising prevalence of Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), Technological advancements in medical devices and Rapidly increasing aging population will lead this market growth in forecast period.



The medical device industry is constantly evolving, and the adoption of new technologies is driving growth and innovation. The top 10 medical device technologies, including wearable devices, 3D printing, AI in medical imaging, robotics in surgery, and telehealth, are all poised to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the near future. These technologies offer improved accuracy, precision, and efficiency, resulting in better patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. As the demand for personalized and remote healthcare services continues to grow, the medical device industry is expected to play a critical role in addressing these needs and shaping the future of healthcare.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96



Browse in-depth TOC on "Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market"

409 - Tables

60 - Figures

512 – Pages



Drivers: Growing prevalence of prostate cancer and BPH



The growing prevalence of prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a major driver of the global prostate health market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men, with an estimated 1.3 million new cases and 359,000 deaths reported in 2018. Similarly, BPH is the most common prostate-related disorder, affecting over 200 million men worldwide. The increasing prevalence of these conditions is driving the demand for advanced prostate health-related treatments and products, thus driving the growth of the global prostate health market.



Restraints: Side effects associated with BPH medications



The most common side effects associated with BPH medications include dizziness, headaches, fatigue, decreased libido, and erectile dysfunction. Other side effects can include nausea, diarrhea, and urinary tract infections. In rare cases, more serious side effects may occur, such as hypotension, vision changes, and an increase in the risk of prostate cancer. People should speak to their doctor if they experience any side effects from BPH medications.



Opportunities: Promising product pipeline



The prostate health market is a promising one with a growing number of products in the pipeline. Some of the most promising products include new treatments for prostate cancer, medications that reduce the risk of prostate cancer recurrence, and drugs that can reduce the side effects of prostate treatments. Additionally, there are a number of supplements and herbal remedies that may help to prevent or reduce the risk of prostate cancer. The prostate health market is expected to grow in the coming years as new treatments become available and the demand for treatments and preventative care increases.



The North America segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Top 10 Medical device technologies market in 2021



North America holds largest share in Top 10 Medical device technologies market 2021. The growth in this market will be driven by the rising geriatric population, growing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and the rising demand for technologically advanced devices. However, stringent regulatory policies and a lack of reimbursement are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=96



Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

1. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs)

2. Technological advancements in medical devices

3. Rapidly increasing aging population



Restraints:

1. Uncertainty in reimbursement

2. Excise tax on medical devices in the U.S.



Opportunities:

1. Increasing investments from government bodies and private players in healthcare sectors in emerging economies

2. Increasing focus of key players on the medical devices market in emerging countries



Challenges:

1. High cost of medical devices and implants

2. Hospital budget cuts

3. Increasing adoption of refurbished medical devices



Key Market Players:



Major players operating in the Top 10 medical device technologies market Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), GE Healthcare (US) are some of the market players.



Report Link: Top 10 Medical Technologies Market



Recent Developments:



- In March 2023, The company Abbott launched received U.S FDA has approval for Epic Max stented tissue valve to treat people with aortic regurgitation or stenosis.



- In March 2023, the company Abbott launched received U.S FDA has approved FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system sensors for integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems.



- In November 2022, Roche diagnostics Received US FDA approval of the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay, the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) patients who are eligible for targeted treatment with ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx).



- In November 2022, Siemens Healthineers launched Viato.Mobile with 1.5 Tesla for high-quality MR imaging.



Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market Advantages:



- Wearable Medical Devices: Wearable medical devices offer continuous monitoring of patient health, allowing for early detection of health problems and better disease management.



- 3D Printing: 3D printing technology enables the creation of customized medical devices and implants, improving patient outcomes and reducing the risk of implant rejection.



- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Imaging: AI technology enhances the accuracy of medical diagnoses, reducing the need for invasive procedures and improving patient outcomes.



- Robotics in Surgery: Robotic surgical systems offer greater precision and control in surgical procedures, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced recovery times.



- Telehealth: Telehealth technology expands access to healthcare services, particularly in rural and remote areas, and reduces the need for in-person visits, saving time and reducing healthcare costs.



- Nanotechnology: Nanotechnology enables the development of new medical devices and drugs with greater sensitivity and precision, resulting in improved patient outcomes.



- Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Point-of-care diagnostic devices offer rapid, accurate diagnoses, allowing for earlier disease detection and better disease management.



- Wireless Medical Devices: Wireless medical devices improve patient comfort and reduce the risk of infection, as they do not require physical connections to external devices.



- Biosensors: Biosensors offer continuous monitoring of patient health, allowing for earlier detection of health problems and better disease management.



- Augmented and Virtual Reality: Augmented and virtual reality technologies improve medical training and patient education, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.