Top 10 Medical Devices Market Worth $228 Billion by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The ”Global Top 10 Medical Devices Market (2010 – 2015)” analyzes medical devices market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in the diverse geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.



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The global top 10 medical devices market was expected to be worth $164 billion in the year 2010 and is estimated to reach $228 billion by 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2010 to 2015. The cardiovascular devices, orthopedic devices, and diagnostic imaging devices markets are the major revenue generators for the medical devices industry.



The medical devices market is a major contributor to the overall healthcare industry with the pharmaceuticals industry leading the healthcare sector. The rising incidence of various diseases in the areas of Cardiovascular devices (CVD), respiratory, oncology, neurology, and many others have necessitated the need for faster and better medical devices for treatment and diagnosis.



The study of global top 10 medical devices market is important mainly due to continuous technological advancements in the medical devices industry and rising demand for medical devices owing to increasing healthcare issues. This report not only provides a full estimate of the global top 10 medical device technologies market but also gives a detailed analysis of their most critical micro-markets, which have remained unexplored so far.



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