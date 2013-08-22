Top 10 Mobile Apps for New York City Announced by New York Motor Insurance

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- New York Motor Insurance, a Manhattan-based car insurance quote provider, recently released a list of 10 essential mobile apps to use in New York City. The list, located at http://www.newyorkmotorinsurance.com/blog/top-10-nyc-mobile-apps/, contains a mix of no-cost and paid apps that every New Yorker can benefit from.



New York Motor Insurance’s list of apps covers a wide variety of interests, such as travel, dating, food, and music. Some of the apps can be used to explore and learn more about New York City, while others can enhance the user’s experience of the city.



For example, Central Park NYC, which ranks tenth on the list, is useful for adventures through Central Park. The app maps out important sites that are worth visiting and provides a brief history of each. Central Park NYC can also be used to find bathrooms around the area.



Other apps such as Google Maps, ranked four on the list, are much more general and can be used to find directions to and from any place in New York City.



Additionally, apps like Yelp and Seamless can help New Yorkers find new eateries to try. Yelp—New York Motor Insurance’s first pick—allows the user to filter the best and worst restaurants in New York City, while Seamless—ranked third—connects people to neighborhood restaurants that deliver.



“New York City is known for its convenience,” stated New York Motor Insurance’s article. “The ‘city that doesn’t sleep’ has subway stations on every block, convenient stores on every corner, and taxis whizzing down the streets at all hours. You may think that living in this city couldn’t get any better, but it certainly can. These mobile apps will bring that signature NYC convenience to the next level.”



For the past two years, New York Motor Insurance has offered its clients affordable car insurance quotes and information on insurance policies in New York City. The company’s headquarters are located at 154 Grand Street, New York, NY, 10013.



Individuals interested in learning more about New York Motor Insurance and its services can visit www.newyorkmotorinsurance.com for more information.



About New York Motor Insurance

NewYorkMotorInsurance.com is a car insurance quote provider located in downtown Manhattan, New York City. In business since 2011, New York Motor Insurance aims to bring low-cost car insurance to all New Yorkers. The company offers its clients an insurance price comparison tool, an insurance agent directory, and also articles related to New York auto insurance. For more information, please visit http://www.newyorkmotorinsurance.com/blog/top-10-nyc-mobile-apps



New York Motor Insurance

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New York, NY 10013

(347) 960-6520