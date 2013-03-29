Top 10 Most Influential in Equity Crowdfunding

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- As Equity Crowdfunding is sitting at a standstill it will take an army of people to keep the momentum moving forward to get the laws passed and everyone on the same page. Equity Crowdfunding is coming up almost a year since the signing of the JOBS Act by president Obama with little progress. This little progress is a shame, but there are a handful of people that are making equity crowdfunding a reality. Over this past year many people and organizations in the U.S. have stepped up in the equity crowdfunding movement and VenReport would like to thank them. VenReport is pleased to announce our first annual Top 10 Most Influential in the Equity Crowdfunding Industry.



#1 – Sara Hanks owner of Crowdcheck.com. Plays a large role in the equity crowdfunding industry from participating in the SEC forums to posting positive feedback on the SEC.gov website. Sara Hanks appears to be going 100% for the equity crowdfunding industry.



#2 – Jonathan Sandlund owner of thecrowdcafe.com may be one of the most well connected in the industry. Thecrowdcafe.com has boasted numerous interviews with all of the big players in the equity crowdfunding platforms. The news content is relevant and always worth the read.



#3 – Chance Barnett owner of crowdfunder.com and Forbes contributor on Crowdfunding. Chance played an early role in the JOBS Act legislation engaging top leadership across Congress. He is also a pretty good book out there too!



#4, 5, 6 – Jason Best, Sherwood Neiss, and Zak Cassady-Dorion – of Crowdfund Capital Group were one of the earliest group to the equity crowdfunding game. They were deep in the trenches helping congress and other government leaders shape how equity crowdfunding will look.



#7 – Ryan Caldbeck CEO of circleup.com. Circleupe.com is one of the easiest to use and prominent equity crowdfunding sites available now. Ryan focuses on what he knows best in the consumer goods market and has helped circleup be successful. When circleup.com is successful so is the rest of the equity crowdfunding industry.



#8 – Charles Sidman founder of Crowdfunding Investment Angels. Is not only working with US Crowdfunding laws, but Canada as well. Charles is well qualified for his multiple roles supporting crowdfunding, his letters to the SEC for public commenting on crowdfunding have given not only a positive backing for crowdfunding, but address potential issues that are not seen to most.



#9 – Kim Wales founder of Wales Capital, plays a big role in the Crowdfund Intermediary Regulatory Advocates. Kim’s dedication to making crowdfunding available to all is apparent through her writings to the SEC (She may be one of the most frequent posters) as well as the roles she plays in the organizations supporting equity crowdfunding.



#10 Paul Nader CEO ASSOB, while Paul may not be based in the US, he is playing a big role in the US providing his expertise in investment crowdfunding and peer to peer investing. Paul also advises many of the crowdfunding leaders to get their programs off the ground and running smoothly.



