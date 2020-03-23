Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The global natural colorants market is set to gain momentum from the rapidly evolving demand of modern consumers. Nowadays, they are choosing food and beverages based on their appearance. The ones that are appealing to their eyes are being purchased. Hence, colors play an important role in creating the purchasing impulse of food items. Additionally, various plants and fruits are proving to be excellent sources of raw materials for making colors. It would also affect the market positively.



Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most renowned companies operating in the natural colorants market. They are as follows:



- Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherland)

- BASF SE (Germany)

- The Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

- Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

- GNT Group B.V. (Netherland)

- Hansen A/S (Denmark)

- Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

- FMC Corporation (U.S.)

- Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

- Other key market players



Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in an upcoming report, titled, "Natural Colorants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Annatto-based colorings, Beet-red, Turmeric-based colorings, Carmine and cochineal-based colorings, Others), By Application (Dairy, Bakery, Meat, and Meat Products, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



Highlights of the Report:



Elaborate information about the natural colorants market trends, opportunities, and challenges.

In-depth information about the growth drivers and hindrances.

List of all the segments and the niche areas present in the market.

Significant strategies followed by prominent companies to increase sales.

Drivers & Restraints-



Rising Demand for Synthetic Colorants to Accelerate Growth



People nowadays are shifting rapidly from synthetic colorants to clean label products. They are persistently looking for easily-recognizable, natural, organic, and simple ingredients. Hence, the demand for natural dyes is up surging. Besides, processors, especially the beverage manufacturers, are utilizing non-GMO and clean label colors in their products. These factors would propel the natural colorants market growth during the forecast period.



However, the extraction of such pigments from numerous botanical sources is an expensive process. The amount of coloring compound present in synthetic sources is around 90%, while in botanicals, it is less than 2%. Also, the unavailability of advanced extraction technologies may hamper market growth. But, the economy of the scale, if efficiently achieved along with light & heat stability, standardization in terms of pH, and other associated parameters, can aid both the consumers and manufacturers in the long run.



Segment-



Annatto-based Colorings Segment to Lead Backed by their Excellent Heat Stability



Based on product type, the market is divided into cochineal-based colorings, carmine, turmeric-based colorings, beet-red, annatto-based colorings, and others. The annatto-based colorings segment is anticipated to lead in terms of natural colorants market share during the forthcoming years. It is likely to occur because of their ease-of-use in low-acid food products, good lightfastness, and excellent heat stability.



Key Segments Analysis:



By Product



Annatto-based colorings

Beet-red

Turmeric-based colorings

Carmine and cochineal-based colorings

Others

By Application



Dairy

Bakery

Meat and meat products

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

By Geography



Regional Analysis-



North America to Dominate Owing to High Demand for 'Natural' Food Items



In terms of geography, the market is grouped into South America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to dominate in the coming years by generating the highest natural colorants market revenue. This growth is attributable to the rising inclination of the consumers towards food products equipped with 'natural' labeling. Nonetheless, as per the norms of the U.S. FDA, the term 'natural colors' is not applicable. It is recognized as 'colors exempt from FDA batch certification.'



Competitive Landscape-



Monin Unveils Guava & Ginger Purees; Naturex Launches Blue & Green Colors



The companies present in the market are engaging in research and development activities to launch unique products in the market. They are also bringing about advancements in extraction technology and production process of raw materials to reduce operational cost. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:



August 2019: Monin, a producer of liqueurs and syrups based in France, launched two new purees, namely, ginger and guava in its 18-flavor line of products. These purees provide a consistent real pureed fruit texture and flavor to any culinary creation or beverage. The guava puree delivers a pear and sweet strawberry-like tangy flavor that works perfectly in both savory and sweet applications. The ginger puree, on the other hand, offers a spicy texture and warm kick of ginger for adding a twist on a wide range of specialty mocktails, cocktails, sodas, and lemonades.



March 2019: Naturex, a producer and seller of plant extracts headquartered in France, developed a new extraction line for spirulina-based food coloring, to fulfill the ongoing demand for natural green and blue shades in beverages in confectionery. The new range of products is named the 'Vegebite Ultimate Spirulina' collection. It delivers both blue and green colors in both liquid and powder form.



