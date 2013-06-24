Top 10 Rated Suspense Thriller, Mexizona, Joins Immigration Debate

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Climbing to Number 9 on the Kindle “Top Rated Suspense Thrillers” list is Alan A. Larson’s debut novel Mexizona: An American Dream.



Larson tackles illegal immigration, racism, and political intolerance in this action-packed, suspense, thriller set amidst the current Arizona-Mexico border crisis, where eighteen-year-old Diego Cruz begins a perilous journey to seek a better life. Soon, a spark ignites an unquenchable flame between two star-crossed lovers held apart by the values and prejudices of their family and friends.



With illegal immigration a hot topic in the United States, Larson is not naïve enough to believe one book is going to make the needed changes happened. “One thing that stands out on U. S. Immigration and Drug policies,” he said, “is that we focus most of our energies on curtailing supply and do little about demand. It’s basic economics. As long as there is a demand in this country for cheap labor and illegal drugs, someone will fill that supply.”



Larson did extensive research when creating his characters. “I’ve seen both sides of the border wall in Nogales, Juarez, Mexicali, and Tijuana,” he said. “I have been with migrant workers in lettuce fields north and south of the border. I talked to lots of people: current Arizona politicians including a county sheriff, candidates for U. S. Senate and statewide offices, illegal aliens, and Americans who hire illegal aliens.”



About Alan A. Larson

Alan A. Larson grew up on a dairy farm in northern Iowa. He is a CPA and has worked in top financial and operational positions at five high-tech start-ups. He holds a B. S. from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a M. B. A. from Stanford University.



The book is available for Kindle, Nook, iBooks, and any laptop, tablet, or smartphone via Amazon’s Free Kindle Reader.



Contact Person: Alan A. Larson

Email: alalaraz@outlook.com

Phone: 415.340.2350

Website: http://www.alanalarson.com