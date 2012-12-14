Top 10 Recording Artist Slated to Play New "Buffalo West" Venue in Forth Worth

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Native Texan and Texas Recording Artist Waylon Pierce, who is responsible for the Top 10 Singles “Texas 2 A ‘T’” and “Speed of Coors Light” on the Texas Music Chart, has just been scheduled to perform the 2013 New Year’s Eve Party at Fort Worth’s newest Restaurant & Bar “Buffalo West.”



Pierce, who is also well-known for songs such as “Easy With You” and “Hands Of Time”, this Texas Country Rocker will be showcasing his talents along with his band, The Kings of Texas, and will be sure to rock in the New Year at Buffalo West, located in the west-side area of Fort Worth. 7101 Camp Bowie West Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76116. www.buffalowestfw.com



Rob Nabors, the venue’s General Manager said “I’m excited about this news and between our Dining Room Areas, Bar and Lounge Area and our Outdoor Patio, we should have enough to accommodate, what we expect to be a great crowd. Waylon and the Texas Kings are such a talented bunch of guys with a great following, this New Year’s Eve Party at Buffalo West should be amazing.”



Fort Worth’s Westside area, recently welcomed new Restaurant & Lounge “Buffalo West” but the Texans who brought it here, are no rookies. Local Chef Great, Paul Willis (who started Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Taco Grande & Yucatan Taco Stand) has rounded up the troops, for his latest masterpiece.



For their guests this New Year’s Eve, along with the performance by Waylon Pierce, Buffalo West will be offering a tasty 3-Course meal, complete with a Champagne Toast at Midnight. Call now for Reservations, as space will be limited for Fort Worth’s hottest NYE 2013 Party! (817) 732-2370



For more information Contact Rob Nabors at (214) 683-1151 or Email: robtini@yahoo.com

Buffalo West

Camp Bowie West Blvd

Fort Worth, Texas 76116

www.buffalowestfw.com