Top 10 Web Hosting List for 2013 Announced by TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com

San Marino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com has released its updated Top 10 Web Hosting List for 2013. Accompanied by their mid-year report on the top rated web hosting companies, the updated list ranks the web hosts according to five factors: uptime, features, value, speed, and support.



InMotion Hosting tops the list at number one followed closely by iPage and Web Hosting Hub. Appearing for the first time in the TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com top ten are Dreamhost and IX Web Hosting. While InMotion’s business hosting plans have always been highly regarded, recent upgrades to their network and server environments have made their performance even more impressive. To see the complete list, visit http://topratedwebsitehosting.com.



About TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com

TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com is an independent online guide and review site geared toward those looking to get their business or personal web site online. In addition to rating the top web hosting companies, the site has an extensive article section consisting of helpful tips on website hosting and suggestions on where to find the best deals on web hosting plans. For more information, please visit http://topratedwebsitehosting.com.



Contact

To learn more about TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com, please contact



Michael James, Media Relations

2275 Huntington Dr., Ste. 332

San Marino, CA 91108

(626) 388-1533

mikej@topratedwebsitehosting.com