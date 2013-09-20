Top 10 Woods Cross UTAH Based "Google Indexing Expert" and G3 Development Investor Adam Green Announces Award to JC "Corcoran Luxury Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Commercial Initiative in Echo and Morgan UT

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Barbara Corcoran’s credentials include straight D’s in high school and college and twenty jobs by the time she turned twenty-three. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country when she took a $1000 loan to start The Corcoran Group. As one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show, SHARK TANK, Barbara has ponied up her own money and invested in more than a dozen businesses, competing to make those deals for all to see, then shepherding them to success. Her newest book, SHARK TALES, takes you behind the scenes of her life and business and her ‘seen on TV’ venture capitalism. Barbara is famously brash and blunt, bold and courageous, and a brilliant identifier of opportunity and talent (often invisible to others). (barbaracorcoran.com)



Barbara’s Inspirational Rags to Riches Story. How does one turn a $1,000 loan into a five-billion dollar business? According to self-made real estate empress Barbara Corcoran, one will do it by learning how to fail well. Barbara tells the story of how, armed with a loan from her boyfriend and her own gritty determination, she quit her job as a waitress to start a tiny real estate company in New York City and turned that company into a multi-billion dollar business. A highly motivational and hugely entertaining success story with the big life lessons Barbara learned along the way. (corcoran.com)



10 Ways To Build a Powerful Brand. Branding may be the single most important key to success in today’s highly competitive world of commerce. Barbara Corcoran is known for having built the most successful real estate brand in New York City, and now she reveals easy to follow tips on how she does it: how to create an image much bigger than reality; how to use the press to get free publicity; how to turn yourself into the go-to expert in your field. Barbara shares her personal advice, insights and anecdotes on creating a powerful brand.



(utah.com) Welcome to Utah, paradise for outdoor enthusiasts! From National Parks to ski resorts and golf courses, beautiful Park City to historic Temple Square, sunny St George to bustling Salt Lake City to tranquil Lake Powell, Utah is full of surprises and viriety. Come find out why Utah vacations keep people coming back year after year. Gather the family, pack the bags, and let this website help plan a Utah vacation. Whether its to come to ski or snowboard "The Greatest Snow on Earth," to mountain bike Slickrock in Moab Utah, to take a summer whitewater rafting splash down Cataract Canyon, or to visit the Old West with a tour of outlaw hideouts and stickups, Utah has adventure waiting. With connections to all the outfitters and lodging providers in the state, Utah.com is committed to helping plan the perfect trip to any of Utah's best destinations. Let them show what Utah is all about.



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