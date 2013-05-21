Top 100 for Remix of DJ Satellite & Sonicspace Feat. Hellen Cristal - Summertime [BC035]

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The newly released Remix of DJ SATELLITE & SONICSPACE FEAT. HELLEN CRISTAL - SUMMERTIME [BC035] hit solidly in the top Beatport 100 in its first week on the market. The remix was produced by Sawtooth and Sine on Beat Canteen Records.



Sawtooth are Sine were newly signed by Beat Canteen to be executive producers on the remix. Both are House Music producers and have teamed up as a production team.



The new track is featured on Beatport (http://www.beatport.com/release/summertime/1077074) and is available for purchase and download.



Asked about future plans the duo said that this year will be concentrated on the studio side of the business but left the door open for a live gig later in the year. A project they have on their wish list is music on a compilation album for Hed Kandi or Fierce Angel or even put on some live DJ sets.



More can be found on their website http://www.sawtoothandsine.com or at https://soundcloud.com/sawtoothandsine



For more information contact

Contact Name: Mark Plummer

Company Name: sawtoothandsine

Company Location: 45 Quebec Gardens Blackwater gu179de UK

Phone: 07540 124 154

Email: Sine@sawtoothandsine.com

Web: http://sawtoothandsine.com