Top 101 Foods That Fight Aging - Anti Aging Food Guide Promises Youthful Results

Doesn't everybody want the secret to staying young and energetic? Its very simple according to Mike Geary. Author of "The Truth About Abs", Mike wrote a second book titled "The Top 101 Foods That Fight Aging" aimed to help answer the undying question: Is there a way to combat with signs of aging?



Putting everything aside, people in all parts of the world share a common love for food. Which is why so many cultural exchanges have brought millions of breeds of fruit, veggies and even livestock from one corner to the other. People love experimenting with food, creating new flavors and recipes. So won't it be spectacular if they find out that the secret of anti aging is right there in their kitchen? Seems too good to be true. But don't lose hope just as yet.



“The Top 101 Foods That Fight Aging” is a manual filled to the brim with exciting pieces of information that many of the readers may not have come across before. Consider it an an encyclopedia of anti aging food secrets. What people will get is a journey through the history of food cultures, the recipes and their stories, connecting so many pieces of the puzzle to find out home remedies for almost every problem on their own kitchen counter.



The manual is written for the sole purpose of helping people rid of misconceptions about certain types of food, one section is dedicated to treatment of diseases and what kinds of food assist in strengthening the immune system, how a person can get cancer protection by drinking coffee daily in moderation, losing weight with the help of adding just a spoon of lemon juice to our diet etc. All such queries and comments have been shared to truly give readers a never read before journal of articles, stories, hints, tips, advice and most of all, using food as a medicine to fight or at least keep aging at bay. The recipes are super delicious and have tons of nutritional value, so whoever thinks that anti aging means only chewing on celery sticks can think again!



Its good to remember that smiling, staying happy and keeping a positive frame of mind is essential to make the most of each day. And that is what ultimately keeps us young at heart.



