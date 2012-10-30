New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Top 15 International Integrated Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2012 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the operational and financial performance of top 15 International Integrated Companies. The report benchmarks and analyzes top 15 International Integrated Companies on various operational and financial parameters. The report is an essential source for key operational data, analysis and strategic insights into companies. It provides detailed information on the key operational and financial parameters for the last five years. It also highlights the top ranked company on various operational and financial parameters such as proved oil and gas reserves, production, capital expenditures, F&D costs, acreage, performance metrics, results of oil and gas operations and valuation metrics.
Proved oil and gas Reserves of the top 15 International Integrated Companies increased in 2011, up from 120.35 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2010 to 122.75 billion boe in 2011. Exxon Mobil Corporation had the highest proved oil and gas reserves of 24,932 MMboe among the top 15 International Integrated Companies. The total cost incurred by top 15 International Integrated Companies was $199 billion in 2011, decrease by 2.2% from the previous year.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into companies' capital spending, revenues, oil and gas reserves, production, and performance measures. Its scope includes -
- Detailed and unique insights information on the key operational and financial parameters. The report provides a comprehensive overview of production, production change, production growth, reserves, reserve changes, reserve growth, capital expenditures, performance metrics, valuation metrics and results of oil and gas operations.
- Provides annual information on key operational and financial parameters for the period 2007 to 2011.
- Benchmarks International Integrated Companies on operational and financial parameters.
- Companies covered include; BG Group plc, BP p.l.c., Cenovus Energy, Inc., Chevron Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hess Corporation, Husky Energy Inc., LUKOIL Oil Company, OAO TatNeft, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Repsol YPF, S.A., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Suncor Energy Inc., Total S.A.,
- The top 15 International Integrated Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking report is based on publicly available data filed with the U S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other similar agencies worldwide. This has then been analyzed by GlobalData's in house team of experts.
