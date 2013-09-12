Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Top 15 International Integrated Companies - Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013 market report to its offering

Top 15 International Integrated Companies - Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013



Summary



"Top 15 International Integrated Companies - Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the operational and financial performance of top 15 International Integrated Companies. The report benchmarks and analyzes top 15 International Integrated Companies on various operational and financial parameters. The report is an essential source for key operational data, analysis and strategic insights into companies. It provides detailed information on the key operational and financial parameters for the last five years. It also highlights the top ranked company on various operational and financial parameters such as proved oil and gas reserves, production, capital expenditures, F&D costs, performance metrics, results of oil and gas operations and valuation metrics.



Proved oil and gas Reserves of the top 15 International Integrated Companies decreased in 2012, down from 122.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2011 to 121.46 billion boe in 2012. Exxon Mobil Corporation had the highest proved oil and gas reserves of 25,165 million barrels of oil equivalent mmboe among the top 15 International Integrated Companies. The total cost incurred by top 15 International Integrated Companies was US$204 billion in 2012, increase by 3% from the previous year.



Scope



The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into companies capital spending, revenues, oil and gas reserves, production, and performance measures. Its scope includes -

- Detailed and unique insights information on the key operational and financial parameters. The report provides a comprehensive overview of production, production change, production growth, reserves, reserve changes, reserve growth, capital expenditures, performance metrics, valuation metrics and results of oil and gas operations.

- Provides annual information on key operational and financial parameters for the period 2007 to 2011.

- Benchmarks International Integrated Companies on operational and financial parameters.

- Companies covered include; BG Group plc, BP p.l.c., Cenovus Energy, Inc., Chevron Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hess Corporation, Husky Energy Inc., LUKOIL Oil Company, OAO TatNeft, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Repsol S.A., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Suncor Energy Inc., Total S.A.

- The top 15 International Integrated Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking report is based on publicly available data filed with the U S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other similar agencies worldwide. This has then been analyzed by in house team of experts.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Rank your performance against other top 15 International Integrated Companies using operational and financial benchmarking metrics

- Identify M&A targets from up-to-date information and in-depth analysis on financial and operational parameters of your competitors.

- Formulate your strategies based on in-depth analysis of your competitors in oil and gas markets.

- Improve decision making on the basis of peer comparison.

- Exploit the strengths and weakness of your closest competitors by comparing and analyzing their financial and operational parameters.



Companies Mentioned



BG Group plc

BP p.l.c.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Eni S.p.A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hess Corporation

Husky Energy Inc.

LUKOIL Oil Company

OAO TatNeft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Repsol S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Suncor Energy Inc.

TOTAL S.A.



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