Top 18 Home Remedies Kindle Edition - Available for Free

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Scientifically Proven Home Remedies, the best-selling eBook by author Jim Bryce, will become available for free from July 17th to July 21st on Amazon.com. Mr. Bryce confirmed that the free download will be available to all customers on Amazon during the specified time periods.



The (duration) promotion allows readers to download the eBook at no cost from the Amazon Kindle Store. The eBook features the top 18 scientifically proven remedies which are effective for treating common illnesses such as acne, headaches, diarrhea, nausea, and sore throat, tooth aches and many more.



“In this day and age, we are constantly fed with drugs and medications we mostly have no idea what they are or the harmful effects they will do to our bodies,” said Jim.



With naturally yet scientifically proven remedies, you can be assured that what you are consuming is natural and safe for your body. In addition, visiting a doctor and paying for medication can be quite costly.



The ingredients used for these home remedies can be found easily around your kitchen, at your nearest supermarket or even in your back garden and will not leave a big dent in your wallet.



SARO1, posted a review on Amazon agreeing with this sentiment. “I love being able to look up something and see if there is a natural way to take care of it before I resort to OTC meds or prescription pills. I use this book several times a week.”



Since the book’s release on April 24 2012, Jim’s home remedies have helped thousands treat illnesses with ingredients they wouldn’t usually consider using.



For example, in the book Jim writes: “Because of its anti inflammatory properties and its pain relieving properties, white willow bark is useful for arthritis sufferers, back pain, flu, as well as almost any painful condition which would be treated by aspirin.”



The eBook Kindle and Digital List Price is $2.99 but will be available for free download on the Amazon.com Kindle Store from July 17th to July 21st.



To learn more on Scientifically Proven Home Remedies and get a copy of this eBook, please visit Amazon.com/dp/B007XEMBNU/ or contact Mr. Bryce at Los Angeles CA, 1212 N Gardner St. Tel. # 2137435149 or email jim.bryce11@yahoo.com