Top 18 Landing Page Builder Companies - by 360quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- A Landing Page Builder software helps organizations in creating effective, simple landing pages to enhance lead conversions. It also helps businesses to select from templates that have already been used and proven effective in converting leads with several types of landing pages. With the help of a landing page builder, organizations can create and publish pages instantly, without even deploying a development team. The Drag-and-drop features and numerous integrations allow professionals to create, track, and enhance their pages for a supreme impact.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Landing Page Builders to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Hubspot, Mailchimp, and ClickFunnels sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Landing Page Builders Market. 360Quadrants also lists the 18 best companies in the Landing Page Builder space.

LANDING PAGE BUILDER QUADRANT HIGHLIGHTS

Company evaluation was conducted for 100+ companies offering landing page builders software services out of which 18 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Hubspot, Mailchimp, ClickFunnels, Unbounce, and Instapage have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy. These vendors also have been operational the Landing Page Builder market by offering highly customized and easily deployable software for their commercial clients, combined with their robust business strategy to achieve sustained growth in the market.



Leadpages has been identified as an innovator as the companyhas an innovative portfolio of the Best Landing Page Builders and a potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par. These vendors have been providing the best landing page builder software offerings as per their customer demands.



Wishpond, Ontraport, AWeber, Agile CRM, Brandcast, Shrotstack and Kartrahave been identified as the emerging players in Best Landing page builders market. These companies are specialized in offering highly niche and personalised solutions and services to their clients. These companies have also been focused on making acquisitions and improvingtheir sales abilities in numerous regions to offer their integrated services to a wide range of clients.



Sendinblue, Landingi, Mailerlite,Moosend, and TARS have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have strong portfolio of the best Landing Page Builders solutions and services and also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.



The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Landing Page Builder software comparison between vendors.



360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



360 SCORING METHODOLOGY

Top Companies in Landing Page Builders Market will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Landing Page Builders market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Digital transformation Software, Cloud computing Software and Access Control Software.