Top 20 Best Augmented Reality Solutions – By 360quadrants

Augmented Reality Solutions allow for the exact overlay of physical objects in real-time by computer-generated data or images. Augmented reality enhances user perspective, and the information provided helps conduct real-world tasks more efficiently. Augmented reality can work on modules like displays, sensor systems, and embedded systems. It has numerous uses, particularly in areas such as defense, commercial, training, schooling, medical, and retail. Research & development of this software will contribute to the increase in the use of augmented reality in new applications.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Augmented Reality Solutions Evaluation to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Augmented Reality Solutions. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Augmented Reality Solutions market.



360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



Augmented Reality Solutions Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 31 companies evaluated in the Augmented Reality Solutions space and will place the top 20 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 20 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



PTC, Google, Microsoft, Wikitude, Lenovo, Epson, and Skylight have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.



ATHEER, META COMPANY, Marxent Labs, Intel, and Toshiba have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios but mediocre business strategies.



Jabil, Scope AR, Inglobe Technologies, MAXST, and Embitel have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have a niche product offerings but poor business strategies.



Magic Leap, EON Reality, Infinity Augmented Reality, Blippar, UBIMAX, Spark AR, Samsung, Catchoom Technologies, and Desterhout Design have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.



360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the Augmented Reality Solutions market will be rated using the following methodology:



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Augmented Reality Solutions quadrants market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.



A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



