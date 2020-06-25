Top 20 Best Project Management Software – By 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Project management software assists project managers and teams to fulfill customer requirements and manage time, budget and limits on applicability. However, with several choices available, it can be challenging to choose the right tool and customers may not know where to start. Online project management software is now utilized by many small to medium-sized companies throughout various sectors. This kind of program utilizes cloud-based technologies which are provided as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) through application service providers.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Project Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Project Management Software market. 360Quadrants also list the top 10 best Project Management Software.



360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



Augmented Reality Solutions Quadrant Highlights



360Quadrants covers 45 companies evaluated in the Project Management Software space which can be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Asana, Smartsheet, Wrike, Airtable, Zoho Projects, Trello and Monday.com have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.



Oracle, SAP, Apptivo and Workbook have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, but a mediocre business strategy.



Linkd, Teamwork, OpenProject, Redmine, Nifty, Squish and Breeze have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering but poor business strategy.



Flow, Orangescrum, Float, MeisterTask and Swit have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities



360 Scoring Methodology

Top Companies in Project Management Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Project Management Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

