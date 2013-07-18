New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Top 20 North America Independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Top 20 North America Independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013
Summary
"Top 20 North America Independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the operational and financial performance of top 20 North America Independent Exploration & Development (E&P) Companies. The report benchmarks and analyzes top 20 North America Independent Exploration & Production Companies on various operational and financial parameters. The report is an essential source for key operational data, analysis and strategic insights into companies. It provides detailed information on the key operational and financial parameters for the last five years. It also highlights the top ranked company on various operational and financial parameters such as proved oil and gas reserves, production, costs incurred, acreage & wells, performance metrics, results of oil and gas operations and financial metrics.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Proved oil and gas Reserves of the top 20 North America Independent Exploration & Development (E&P) Companies increased in 2012, up from 38.74 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2008 to 41.31 billion boe in 2012. ConocoPhillips had the highest proved oil and gas reserves of 8,642 mmboe among the Top 20 North America Independent Exploration & Production (E&P) Companies. The company's proved reserves increased at a growth of 3% from 8,387 mmboe in 2011 to 8,642 mmboe in 2012.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into companies' capital spending, revenues, oil and gas reserves, production, and performance measures. Its scope includes -
- Detailed and unique insights information on the key operational and financial parameters. The report provides a comprehensive overview of production, production change, production growth, reserves, reserve changes, reserve growth, capital expenditures, performance metrics, financial metrics and results of oil and gas operations.
- Provides annual information on key operational and financial parameters for the period 2008 to 2012.
- Benchmarks North America Independent (E&P) companies on operational and financial parameters.
- Companies covered include; Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Continental Resources, Inc., Devon Energy Corporation, EnCana Corporation, EOG Resources, Inc., Linn Energy, LLC, Marathon Oil Corporation, Nexen Inc., Noble Energy, Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Pioneer Natural Resources Company, QEP Resources, Inc., Range Resources Corporation, Southwestern Energy Company, Talisman Energy Inc., WPX Energy, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Top 20 Large-Cap North America Independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2012
- Top 15 International Integrated Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2012
- Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies- Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2012
- Talisman Energy Inc. (2260) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Top 10 Emerging Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Markets - Market Analysis, Investment Scenario and Production Forecasts to 2020
- Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry
- Unconventional Oil (Oil Shales, Oil Sands and Extra-heavy Oil) - Market Analysis, Industry Developments and Forecasts to 2020
- Refining Industry Outlook in North America, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2017
- BP p.l.c. (BP.) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Planned Projects to 2015