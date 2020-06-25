Top 20 Social Media Analytics Software Companies – By 360quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Best Social Media Analytics Software comprises a set of analytical tools, which enable end-users to listen, monitor, analyze, and create insights using data gathered from blogs and social media websites. The tools also include advanced analytic techniques, such as predictive, prescriptive, descriptive, and diagnostic, to enable collection, analysis, and interpretation of data across various social media platforms. The most common use of social media analytics software is to interpret customer sentiment in order to support marketing and customer service activities. It is mainly useful in understanding customers, based on or influenced by economic, social, or political happenings.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on social media analytics software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has SPROUT SOCIAL, HOOTSUITE INC, TALKWALKER INC, TWITTER, and ZOHO sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product maturity and company maturity). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in social media analytics software. 360Quadrants also list the 20 best companies in the social media analytics software space.



QUADRANT HIGHLIGHTS



50+ companies offering Best Social media analytics software were analyzed of which top 30 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



AGORAPULSE, CLARABRIDGE INC, DIGIMIND, HOOTSUITE INC, NETBASE SOLUTIONS, SEMRUSH, SENDIBLE, SOCIALBAKERS, SPRINKLR, SPROUT SOCIAL, TALKWALKER INC, TWITTER, and ZOHO, have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.



SALESFORCE, SIMPLY MEASURED INC, and MELTWATER have been identified as innovators as it has focused product portfolios, but a mediocre business strategy in social media analytics software space.



BRAND24, BRANDWATCH TECHNOLOGIES, ICONSQUARE, LINKTR, SOCIAL BLADE, SOTRENDER, SYNTHESIO, TAILWIND, UNIFIED, and YOUSCAN have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have strong business strategies, but a weaker product offering as compared to other market players.



TASQADE GmbH, KHOROS, and MENTIONLYTICS have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering but a poor business strategy.



360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in social media analytics software will be rated using the following methodology –



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint.

Approximately 30+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for Top social media analytics software. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

