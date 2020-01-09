Top 2020 Trends Aluminum Foil Pouch Market: Absolute Dollar Opportunity, Market Taxonomy, Analysis 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- The global aluminum foil pouch market is expected to benefit from the rise in the demand for fast-moving consumer goods and some food products such as ready-to-eat confectioneries. Aluminum foil pouch can help to avoid food contamination and meet certain food safety and quality requirements. Aluminum foil pouch companies are anticipated to improve the sealing mechanism of their products to allow quicker filling and sealing, faster deliveries, shorter lead times, and ease of use for consumers.



According to market analysts, packaging innovation is one of the most important goals of aluminum foil pouch manufacturers. In September 2019, Amcor, an Australia-based global packaging company, announced that it will open a new Innovation Center in the US state of Ohio. The Innovation Center will provide home and personal care companies with unique packaging solutions and product sampling, testing, rapid prototyping, and design services.



Manufacturers to Introduce New Ecommerce Labs and Test Products for ISTA 6A



Key players operating in the global aluminum foil pouch market are Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Avonflex, Maco PKG, Oracle Packaging, Amcor Limited, Rotek Industries, Bemis Company Inc., and Wapo Corporation. Aluminum foil pouch manufacturers are expected to focus on offering more robust products that meet latest industry standards and government regulations. In September 2019, Amcor opened two new ecommerce laboratories to test and certify packaging for customers from across the globe. The laboratories will test packaging for ISTA 6A. Furthermore, Amcor will launch more tests as online retailers develop their own requirements.



Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8262



Demand for Aluminum Foil Pouch with Absolute Barrier Effect Likely to Grow



The global requirement for aluminum foil pouch is predicted to significantly increase in future due to the strong demand for packaging solutions that can withstand varying and high temperatures and have formability, dead fold, and malleability properties. Stand-up aluminum foil pouch is widely used for packaging milk powder and milk. Some aluminum foil pouches come with absolute barrier effect to improve the protection and ensure longer shelf life of packaged contents. While these factors are anticipated to strengthen the demand in the global aluminum foil pouch market, recycling challenges could be one of the main growth restraints.



Market Segments



By Product Type



? Non-laminated



? Laminated



? PET Lamination



? Polyethylene Lamination



? Polypropylene Lamination



? Paper Lamination



By End Use



? Food



? Pharmaceuticals



? Medical Devices



? Industrial Chemicals



? Agrochemicals



? Animal Food



? Others



By Category



? Stand-up Pouch



? Flat Pouch



The food industry is expected to create high demand for aluminum foil pouch in the coming years. Rapid expansion of the commercial foodservice market and high demand from quick service restaurants could help aluminum foil pouch manufacturers with growth opportunities globally. Aluminum foil pouch can offer sturdiness and resistance to water, chemicals, moisture, and dust, which are much-needed characteristics of food packaging solutions used today.



By Region



North America is anticipated to show significant growth in global aluminum foil pouch market on the back of its increasing percentage of cheese and other dairy exports to South Korea, China, Canada, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Large demand for packaged food products could also add to the growth of the North America aluminum foil pouch market. Asia Pacific is expected to create decent demand for aluminum foil pouch because of the high consumption of aluminum foil in China and India. High use of aluminum foil among households and for packaging tobacco and cosmetic products could positively impact the Asia Pacific aluminum foil pouch market.



For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8262



About QYR Consulting

QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.