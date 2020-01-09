Top 2020 Trends Forming Films Market: Is Estimated to Grow CAGR During 2025.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Forming Films have emerged as an effective solution to meet the food packaging requirements. These films are gaining immense traction among end-use industries as they offer exceptional formability, gloss, lay flat, uniform thickness, and clarity characteristics. They are well suited for the packaging of dairy, meat, and poultry products as these films increase their shelf life by creating a barrier from the moisture. Manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D to introduce novel technologies to meet the growing demand for Forming Films.



Manufacturers to Expand their Presence in Forming Films Market through Acquisition



Sealed Air Corporation, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC., Coveris Holdings S.A., Bemis Company Inc., Clear Lam Packaging, Inc., Flexaco, Wihuri Group, Kendall Packaging Corporation., and Berry Global Inc. are some of the key manufacturers operating in the market. Manufacturers are taking up various strategic initiatives such as acquisition with an aim to expand their market presence.



Market to Benefit from Widespread Application of Forming Films in the Food Packaging Industry



Widespread application of Forming Films across the food packaging industry is playing a key role in bolstering the market growth. Increasing penetration of food retail outlets is one of the significant reasons behind the growth of the Forming Films market. Change in lifestyle and growing trend of ready-to-eat meals have increased the demand for packaged food and beverage products. Packaged food products require effective packaging so as to retain the quality of the product, thus creating robust demand for Forming Films packaging.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? PET



? RPET



? Bio – PET



? PP



? HIPS



By Layers



? Monolayer



? 3 Layer



? 5 Layer



? 7 Layer



? More Than 7 layers



By Barrier Film



? Low Barrier (>300 cc-mil/m2-atm)



? Medium Barrier (300 to 500 cc-mil/m2-atm)



? High Barrier (50 to 10 cc-mil/m2-atm)



? Ultra High Barrier (<10 cc-mil/m2-atm)



By Application



? Food



? Pharmaceutical Products



PET films are gaining demand as an ideal packaging material for various other foodstuff such as sliced salami, fresh pasta, sausages, sandwiches, and ready meals. Moreover, it is easily thermoformable, highly transparent, and can be deployed on high productivity lines. As per the market analysts, application of Forming Films is expected to rise in the food sector on account of the growing need to protect the food products and extend their shelf life. The report also offers exhaustive analysis of the layer and barrier film segments and their contribution to the overall market size.



By Region



North America is a key region in the Forming Films market owing to growing demand for forming films for meat and poultry packaging. Asia Pacific is also not falling back owing to presence of a vast customer base and growing demand for packaged products. Countries such as India and China are estimated to witness increased sales of Forming Films from the food industry.



