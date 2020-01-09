Top 2020 Trends Liquid Pouch Market: Business Overview, Application and Specification to Forecast Year 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- The global liquid pouch market is expected to gain from the rising trend of puncture-resistant, zero leakage packaging for beverages and increasing demand for easy-to-carry, lightweight beverage products. Companies operating in the global liquid pouch market are anticipated to focus on developing recyclable products, packaging innovation, sustainability, ecommerce-ready packaging, and achieving consumer convenience.



In September 2019, Australian packaging products manufacturer, Amcor shared its vision for "The Future of Packaging" at Pack Expo in Las Vegas. In the same month, the company announced the launch of Materials Recovery for the Future's (MRFF) single-stream curbside recycling of flexible plastic packaging in the US. Amcor is a partner in the MRFF research program.



Manufacturers Expected to Acquire Global Packaging Players to Expand Footprint



Some of the leading players competing in the global liquid pouch market are Bemis Company, Inc., Bischof + Klein International, Swiss Pac, Mondi PLC, Swiss Pack, Smurfit Kappa, IMPAK Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Products Limited, HPM Global Inc., DOW Chemical Company, SteriPack, and Tetra Pak GmbH & Co. KG. Merger and acquisition could be one of the leading strategies of players to strengthen their product portfolio and improve design and manufacturing capabilities. In June 2019, Amcor announced the completion of its acquisition of Bemis Company, a US-based global manufacturer of flexible packaging products and pressure-sensitive materials.



Strong Demand for Convenient, Lighter, and Portable Packaging Likely to Boost Sales



High demand for convenient beverage packaging solutions with portability support for on-the-go consumers is anticipated to create rewarding opportunities for manufacturers in the global liquid pouch market. Increasing travel frequency could be another important factor driving the demand for liquid pouch as travelers commonly carry packaged water and energy drinks. The shift from rigid to flexible packaging solutions, which include stand-up pouch, is expected to help improve the demand for liquid pouch. Liquid pouch helps retailers to offer an enjoyable, on-the-go, and a portable consumer experience, lower total packaged cost, and optimize product-to-package ratio.



Market Segments



By Product Type



? Pillow and Spout Pouches



? Stand-up Pouches



By End Use



? Food



? Beverages



? Pharmaceuticals



? Cosmetics and Personal Care



? Home Care



By Material



? Polyester



? Polyethylene



? Polypropylene



? Polystyrene



? Aluminum



The market share of pillow and spout pouches is predicted to improve due to high demand from dairy and infant food producers. High use of polyester resin-based liquid pouch for food and beverage and other packaging applications could benefit the polyester segment in future. The food and beverages industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities with increasing use of liquid pouch for the packaging of pasty and viscous and baby food products. Increasing home renovation and residential construction activities could also improve the demand for liquid pouch to package paints and coatings and other products.



By Region



North America and Europe are anticipated to help strengthen the demand for liquid pouch in future with the increasing requirement for small, convenient, and easy-to-carry food and beverage packaging due to high number of working individuals and busy lifestyles. Asia Pacific may exhibit faster growth in the global liquid pouch market because of increasing spending on fast-moving consumer goods and rising penetration of supermarkets. Expansion of the food and beverage and cosmetics and personal care industries is expected to add to the demand for liquid pouch in the emerging region.



