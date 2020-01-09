Top 2020 Trends Premade Pouch Market: Opportunity Assessment, Macro-Economic Factors Analysis, Impact Analysis

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Nowadays, premade pouches are turning out to be the go-to package style for a wide range of products on account of their shelf appeal, reduced packaging weight, maximum functionality, and consumer convenience. These pouches help the end-use industries in attracting consumer's attention and differentiating the product from other products. Benefits offered by Premade Pouches such as re-usability, re-closability, and easy carriage are making the product popular among the consumers. Manufacturers are incorporating of novel dispensing and convenience features, in addition to new innovative pouch and bag shapes and formats.



Manufacturers to Expand their Production Line in Future



The report has profiled the key manufacturers of Premade Pouch such as Bemis Company, Accredo Packaging, Inc., HBC Packaging, Berry Global, Inc., Paharpur 3P, Gualapack S.p.A., Printpack, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Ltd., Fres-co System USA, Inc., Thimonnier SASU, Sonoco Products Company, Genpak Flexible, Scholle IPN Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC, HBC Packaging, Mondi Plc, Goglio SpA, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, and Clifton Packaging Group Ltd. Manufacturers are likely to expand their Premade Pouch production line in the coming years so as to meet the growing demand of the end-use industries.



Increasing Application of Premade Pouch across the Food Industry to Stimulate Market Growth



Widespread usage of the Premade Pouch for the packaging of food items is one of the major causes of robust market growth. Growing consumer inclination towards flexible and convenient packaging is propelling the end-use industries to opt for Premade Pouches for packaging their products. Additionally, technological advancements in Premade Pouches and replacement of traditional rigid containers with premade pouches are positively impacting the Premade Pouch market growth in the years to come.



Market Segmentation



By Material



? Plastic



? PVC



? PA



? PE



? PET



? PP



? Aluminium Laminates



? Paper



By Closure Type



? Zipper



? Tear Notch



? Spout



? Flip Lid



By End User



? Food



? Pharmaceutical



? Cosmetics & Personal care



? Others



Among plastics, PE is extensively used in the manufacturing of Premade Pouches. Tear notch is the most preferred closure type for day-to-day applications. However, pouches with zipper and spout closure types are likely to gain immense popularity in the years to come. According to the market researchers, usage of Premade Pouch is anticipated to rise in the food industry for the packaging of various food products ranging from fruits & vegetables, poultry & seafood, ready-to-eat meals, to pet food as these pouches are lightweight and convenient.



By Region



Rapidly growing food industry and increasing environmental awareness among consumers could support the Premade Pouch market growth in North America. The US is a major contributor to the North America Premade Pouch market growth. Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit lucrative growth in the years to come owing to growing demand for packaged products from consumers due to their fast-paced lifestyle.



