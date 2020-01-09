Top 2020 Trends Pressure Labels Market: Rising Demand for CAGR Is Expected Grow the Revenue of the Market

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- With the booming packaging industry, demand for pressure labels is witnessing a robust increase. It has emerged as one of the most popular labeling methods among the end-use industries. Besides conveying the brand, product-line, and various instructions, Pressure Labels offer a premium appearance to the product that makes it distinct from other products, thus influencing the purchasing decisions of the consumers. Widespread usage of Pressure Labels lies in food products, beverage, household chemicals, wine and spirits, and automotive. Manufacturers are involved in extensive research and development to develop efficient products for various applications.



Manufacturers to Launch New Film Labeling Solutions to Meet the Growing Demand



Some of the key manufacturers functioning in the global Pressure Labels market include Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, UPM-Kymmene OYJ, CCL Industries Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Mondi PLC, Torraspapel Adestor, H.B. Fuller, The 3M Company, Technicote, Reflex Labels, and NAStar.



For instance, UPM Raflatac, one of the business groups of UPM-Kymmene OYJ, has recently launched new film labeling solutions for the growing POP-Up label market in Asia Pacific. The labels get attached to numerous packaging solutions as a 3D pop-up label on the top or side of products, thus making them stand out from other products on the shelves. These unique labeling solutions find application across various food, beverage, home care, and personal care segments.



Widespread Application of Pressure Labels to Benefit the Market Growth



Increasing application of Pressure Labels across end-use industries, especially food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods, is a key factor driving the Pressure Labels market. Growing need for product authentication, differentiation, and security is fuelling the demand for Pressure Labels. Increasing number of supermarkets/hypermarkets in emerging economies is positively impacting the Pressure Labels' demand. Additionally, emergence of novel labeling technologies is expected to open up novel avenues for the Pressure Labels market in future.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? Release Liner Labels



? Linerless Labels



By Composition



? Facestock



? Adhesives



? Others



By Technology



? Digital Printing



? Flexography



? Lithography



? Screen Printing



? Gravure



? Letterpress



? Offset



By Application



? Water-Based Pressure Labels



? Hot Melt-Based Pressure Labels



? Solvent-Based Pressure Labels



? Radiation-Based Pressure Labels



By End User



? Food & Beverages



? Consumer Durables



? Pharmaceuticals



? Home & Personal Care



? Retail



? Others



Linerless Labels are gaining demand across several end-use industries as they help in reducing wastage and form a sustainable solution. Digital Printing technology may gain traction owing to its associated benefits. Water-Based Pressure Labels are observing a significant growth in demand on account of their usability and affordability. Application of Pressure Labels is anticipated to witness a rise in the food & beverages sector as they help in preventing imitation and confirming the authenticity of the food product. Demand for Pressure Labels is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry as they help to combat drug counterfeiting and diversion.



By Region



North America and Europe are comparatively mature markets than APAC. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come on account of increasing activities pertaining to transport/logistics, e-commerce, and retail in the region. Moreover, expansion of organised retail has bolstered the demand for Pressure Labels in the APAC market. According to the market researchers, Middle East and Africa is also not falling back due to increasing manufacturing activities, which is eventually increasing the demand for Pressure Labels.



