Top 3 Best Selling Blenders on Amazon: Nutribullet, Vitamix and Ninja Blender

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Nutribullet , Ninja Blender and Vitamix have dominated food blender and mixer market for a long time. Many people love dessert, and more people like healthy food. With some small kitchen appliances’ help (such as a blender or a mixer), people can make dessert and other healthy food by theirselves easily. These products can be found from everywhere, for example, on Amazon.com, and the prices are low. Here are some best sellers:



Magic Bullet MBR-1701 17-Piece Express Mixing Set: This is another interesting food processor, blender, and coffee grinder, yet it occupies only the space of a coffee mug. It stays handy on countertop for instant meals and snacks. No buttons to push, just load the ingredients into the short cup, the tall cup or one of the four mugs. Twist on the cross or flat blade, place the bullet on the power base, and press down - done.



Nutri Bullet NBR-12 12-Piece Hi-Speed Blender/Mixer System: The item is portable, safe for kids, easy to use and effortlessly pulverizes fruits, vegetables, superfoods and protein shakes into a delicious, smooth texture. The Nutri-Bullet's power, patented blade design and cyclonic action combine to extract all of the nutrients from food helping people to achieve the healthiest lifestyle possible today.



Ninja BL660 Professional Blender with Single Serve: It is ready with 1,000 watts of power to crush ice and blend fruits and veggies with ease. The built-in single serve function makes a shake for one in a convenient 72 ounce carafe, and it also features six blade Ninja technology, a sleek design, touch operation and dishwasher safe parts.



Vitamix 1709 CIA Professional Series, Brushed Stainless Finish: Vitamix has joined with the Culinary Institute of America to design the CIA Professional Series, the only blender trusted by the CIA to train the next generation of professional chefs. With a powerful motor and Variable Speed Control, this machine has the ability to process the variety of textures and ingredients that master chefs require.



This product Features:



1. Commercial-grade, powerful, 2-peak horsepower motor that propels blades up to 240 mph to blend the toughest ingredients.



2. The ability to chop, cream, blend, heat, grind, churn and more, with a single machine.



3. Quick and easy self-cleaning with a drop of dish soap and warm water; just run on High for 30 seconds.



4. 7-year full warranty.



For more details about Nutribullet, Ninja Blender, vitamix on Amazon.com, please visit: http://amzn.to/19v4foA