Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Barbara Corcoran’s credentials include straight D’s in high school and college and twenty jobs by the time she turned twenty-three. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country when she took a $1000 loan to start The Corcoran Group. As one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show, SHARK TANK, Barbara has ponied up her own money and invested in more than a dozen businesses, competing to make those deals for all to see, then shepherding them to success. Her newest book, SHARK TALES, takes you behind the scenes of her life and business and her ‘seen on TV’ venture capitalism. Barbara is famously brash and blunt, bold and courageous, and a brilliant identifier of opportunity and talent (often invisible to others). (barbaracorcoran.com)



10 Ways To Lead Your Team To Greatness. Entrepreneurs, business managers and salespeople alike benefit from lessons in how to get people moving on the path to greatness. Barbara Corcoran, who built The Corcoran Group, New York’s largest real estate company, is an expert in the art of leading a team to success. From hiring the right people and firing the wrong ones, establishing an atmosphere that breeds innovation, persisting when all the chips are down and creating fun in the workplace, Barbara shares her unique and winning strategies.



Top 3 Centerville UTAH 84133 Based "Social Media" and G3 Development Owner Adam Green Announces Endorsement of JC "Corcoran Relocation Services" for their "Influence Real Estate" Commercial Initiative in Alpine and Hyde Park UT



http://corcoran.com/



Barbara’s Inspirational Rags to Riches Story. How do you turn a $1,000 loan into a five-billion dollar business? According to self-made real estate empress Barbara Corcoran, you do it by learning how to fail well. Barbara tells the story of how, armed with a loan from her boyfriend and her own gritty determination, she quit her job as a waitress to start a tiny real estate company in New York City and turned that company into a multi-billion dollar business. A highly motivational and hugely entertaining success story with the big life lessons Barbara learned along the way. (corcoran.com)



10 Ways To Build a Powerful Brand. Branding may be the single most important key to success in today’s highly competitive world of commerce. Barbara Corcoran is known for having built the most successful real estate brand in New York City, and now she reveals easy to follow tips on how she does it: how to create an image much bigger than reality; how to use the press to get free publicity; how to turn yourself into the go-to expert in your field. Barbara shares her personal advice, insights and anecdotes on creating a powerful brand.



Relocation services or employee relocation include a range of internal business processes to transfer employees, their families, and/or entire departments of a business to a new location. Like other types of employee benefits, these processes are usually administered by human resources specialists within a corporation and outsourced to different types of service providers. Relocation services are not synonymous with moving/relocation companies as not all of these companies offer "relocation services.” Such business processes can include domestic residential services where an employee moves within a country or state as well as international relocation services which include planning for (diplomats, managers etc.) working abroad. An agency providing relocation services directs and manages the process of relocation including arranging necessary documents (visa, long-term stay permissions), finding a new house (accommodation), finding a school for children (education), finding a job for the partner or "trailing spouse," arranging a teacher for the family (language teaching) and introducing fresh expats to the local culture. (schools.utah.gov/data/Fingertip-Facts/2013_FingertipFacts.aspx)



A type of mortgage that is designed for relocating/transferring employees. Corporations sometime make special mortgages available for relocating employees in an effort to make the moving process easier and more economical. Oftentimes, there are bonuses for the employee, such as the company paying the closing costs. Some mortgage companies specialize in offering relo-mortgages. Historical data shows that employees who relocate for their jobs are likely to relocate repeatedly at predictable time intervals; therefore, relo mortgages have more predictable prepayment characteristics than non-relo mortgages. Because the prepayment characteristics of any mortgage-backed security (MBS) are very important to its valuation by traders, the more predictable prepayment characteristics of MBSs backed by relo mortgages allow relo MBSs to trade at a premium relative to other MBSs. (weather.com/weather/today/USUT0225)



Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the recognized leader in the planning, design, marketing and sale of luxury residential development. The company is proud to be the leader in value creation for the world’s most prestigious luxury residential developers. We offer an impressive array of new residential development for the discerning home buyer and a broad spectrum of services for residential developers. With over 25 years of experience in marketing and collective sales in excess of $30 billion, the company offers unparalleled marketing expertise with the additional benefit of The Corcoran Group and its international affiliates’ powerful distribution network.



Purchasing a home is exciting but there's a lot to consider. Take time to define your search parameters like price range, location preference, type of ownership (co-op, condo, etc.), size of property and building amenities, if applicable. Prioritize your needs (i.e., space, light, views, schools, etc.) but try to be flexible. In evaluating your budget, know what you can spend on a down payment as well as monthly expenditures like maintenance or common charges, real estate taxes, monthly mortgage, utilities, parking, etc. Find the right real estate agent to help navigate you through the process, speak with a mortgage lender to obtain written pre-approval for a loan, and choose an attorney experienced in NYC real estate. (quickfacts.census.gov/qfd/states/49000.html)



Buying a home is not only an important financial decision but a major life decision as well. Nothing says more about who you are or how you live than where you live so you need to make sure that your real estate agent is someone who understands you and your needs. Begin by asking friends who've used agents for referrals. Choose a professional who specializes in homes in your price range and desired neighborhood(s); someone who's available to work on your schedule, who listens to your needs, asks a lot of questions about how you live and takes time to explain things you may not understand. Finding a new home should be an exciting and enjoyable process but it is also time consuming so look for someone whose company you enjoy - you will likely be spending a lot of time together.



(utah.com) Welcome to Utah, paradise for outdoor enthusiasts! From National Parks to ski resorts and golf courses, beautiful Park City to historic Temple Square, sunny St George to bustling Salt Lake City to tranquil Lake Powell, Utah will surprise you with its variety. Come find out why Utah vacations keep people coming back year after year. Gather your family, pack your bags, and let this website help you plan your Utah vacation. Whether you come to ski or snowboard "The Greatest Snow on Earth," to mountain bike Slickrock in Moab Utah, to take a summer whitewater rafting splash down Cataract Canyon, or to visit the Old West with a tour of outlaw hideouts and stickups, Utah has adventure waiting. With connections to all the outfitters and lodging providers in the state, Utah.com is committed to helping you plan the perfect trip to any of Utah's best destinations. Let us show you Utah.



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity