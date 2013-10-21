Top 3 Sandy UTAH Based "Facebook Guru" and G3 Development Businessman Adam Green Announces Recognition of JC "Corcoran Relocation Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Commercial Initiative in Gunnison and Pine Valley UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- A type of mortgage that is designed for relocating/transferring employees. Corporations sometime make special mortgages available for relocating employees in an effort to make the moving process easier and more economical. Oftentimes, there are bonuses for the employee, such as the company paying the closing costs. Some mortgage companies specialize in offering relo-mortgages. Historical data shows that employees who relocate for their jobs are likely to relocate repeatedly at predictable time intervals; therefore, relo mortgages have more predictable prepayment characteristics than non-relo mortgages. Because the prepayment characteristics of any mortgage-backed security (MBS) are very important to its valuation by traders, the more predictable prepayment characteristics of MBSs backed by relo mortgages allow relo MBSs to trade at a premium relative to other MBSs. (weather.com/weather/today/USUT0225)



http://corcoran.com/



Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the recognized leader in the planning, design, marketing and sale of luxury residential development. The company is proud to be the leader in value creation for the world’s most prestigious luxury residential developers. They offer an impressive array of new residential development for the discerning home buyer and a broad spectrum of services for residential developers. With over 25 years of experience in marketing and collective sales in excess of $30 billion, the company offers unparalleled marketing expertise with the additional benefit of The Corcoran Group and its international affiliates’ powerful distribution network.



Relocation services or employee relocation include a range of internal business processes to transfer employees, their families, and/or entire departments of a business to a new location. Like other types of employee benefits, these processes are usually administered by human resources specialists within a corporation and outsourced to different types of service providers. Relocation services are not synonymous with moving/relocation companies as not all of these companies offer "relocation services.” Such business processes can include domestic residential services where an employee moves within a country or state as well as international relocation services which include planning for (diplomats, managers etc.) working abroad. An agency providing relocation services directs and manages the process of relocation including arranging necessary documents (visa, long-term stay permissions), finding a new house (accommodation), finding a school for children (education), finding a job for the partner or "trailing spouse," arranging a teacher for the family (language teaching) and introducing fresh expats to the local culture. (schools.utah.gov/data/Fingertip-Facts/2013_FingertipFacts.aspx)



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