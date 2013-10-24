Top 3 Smithfield UTAH Based "SEO Ninja" and G3 Development Owner Adam Green Announces Endorsement of JC "Corcoran Relocation Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Commercial Initiative in Huntsville and Richmond UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Barbara’s Inspirational Rags to Riches Story. How does one turn a $1,000 loan into a five-billion dollar business? According to self-made real estate empress Barbara Corcoran, one will do it by learning how to fail well. Barbara tells the story of how, armed with a loan from her boyfriend and her own gritty determination, she quit her job as a waitress to start a tiny real estate company in New York City and turned that company into a multi-billion dollar business. A highly motivational and hugely entertaining success story with the big life lessons Barbara learned along the way. (corcoran.com)



10 Ways To Build a Powerful Brand. Branding may be the single most important key to success in today’s highly competitive world of commerce. Barbara Corcoran is known for having built the most successful real estate brand in New York City, and now she reveals easy to follow tips on how she does it: how to create an image much bigger than reality; how to use the press to get free publicity; how to turn yourself into the go-to expert in your field. Barbara shares her personal advice, insights and anecdotes on creating a powerful brand.



Scouring the Globe Looking for 3 Networkers

https://vimeo.com/71605308



Purchasing a home is exciting but there's a lot to consider. Take time to define your search parameters like price range, location preference, type of ownership (co-op, condo, etc.), size of property and building amenities, if applicable. Prioritize your needs (i.e., space, light, views, schools, etc.) but try to be flexible. In evaluating your budget, know what you can spend on a down payment as well as monthly expenditures like maintenance or common charges, real estate taxes, monthly mortgage, utilities, parking, etc. Find the right real estate agent to help navigate you through the process, speak with a mortgage lender to obtain written pre-approval for a loan, and choose an attorney experienced in NYC real estate. (quickfacts.census.gov/qfd/states/49000.html)



Buying a home is not only an important financial decision but a major life decision as well. Nothing says more about who one is or how one lives so one needs to make sure that their real estate agent is someone who understands them and their needs. Begin by asking friends who've used agents for referrals. Choose a professional who specializes in homes in their price range and desired neighborhood(s); someone who's available to work on their schedule, who listens to their needs, asks a lot of questions about how one lives and takes time to explain things they may not understand. Finding a new home should be an exciting and enjoyable process but it is also time consuming, one should look for someone whose company they enjoy - they will likely be spending a lot of time together.



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