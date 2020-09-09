Top 4 in the Champion Racing Oil - Hosehead.com Sprint Car Series Are the Week-End Winners

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- Danny Dietrich ran his 2020 win total up to eleven by sweeping the twin 20's at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night. Plus, Brent Marks was the winner at Port Royal Speedway for his third win of the year also on Saturday night.



Anthony Macri ran his 2020-win total to seven by winning at Selinsgrove Speedway Sunday night and the afternoon Labor Day race at Port Royal Speedway on Monday.



The Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Central PA Sprint Cars continue this weekend with three nights of racing at Port Royal Speedway for the 53rd Annual Tuscarora 50. The three nights of racing starting on Thursday September 10th are also sanctioned by the Ollies All Stars and pays $53,000 to win on Saturday night.



Danny Dietrich is the point leader with Freddie Rahmer in 2nd, Anthony Macri in 3rd, and Brent Marks in 4th.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com