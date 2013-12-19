Top 5 Air Combat Games for iOS Announced

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Forget Angry Birds and Candy Crush. Gamers with a real sense of adventure love a gaming experience with guts, which is why action, combat and arcade-style games still prove popular, decades after the very first rudimentary bomb blasts were coded into being.



First enjoyed in 2D on the likes of Atari, air combat games have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, with many new and reimagined games being designed especially to harness the incredible graphic and gaming power of iOS.



Grab mirrored aviators and a weapon device of choice. These are our Top 5 picks for the best air combat games currently available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.



Wings of Rage - WW2

By Rainer Basso



Offering explosive, retro-inspired WWII air combat based on the classic 80's arcade classic Wings Of Fury, Wings of Rage is a brilliant reimagining, featuring responsive and intuitive classic side-scrolling gameplay. In Wings of Rage, players of all skill levels can take to the skies in a classic F6F Hellcat and wreak havoc on enemy forces with a selection of powerful weaponry. Offering two games in one, gamers will have two challenging scenarios thrown their way, forcing them to adapt and survive in order to claim victory. Easy to grasp, but hard to master, Wings of Rage offers new players, as well as those who enjoyed the original Wings of Fury, hours of fun navigating through the chaos of air combat.



Wings of Rage is brand new to the iTunes store, and is available for US$1.99.



iFighter 2: The Pacific 1942 by EpicForce

By EpicForce Entertainment Ltd.



Harking back to Pacific War in World War II, iFighter 2 is a remake of the classic arcade experience, offering a new generation of gamers the challenge of going into combat with 10 World War II fighters with 8 different characteristics of wingmen. Featuring 3 difficulty levels, each with 7 challenging missions, players will love this game’s realistic HD graphics and mind blowing visual effects.



iFighter 2 is free to download, has a 4.5-star user rating, and is available via iTunes.



Mortal Skies – Modern War Air Combat Shooter

By Erwin Jansen



With more than 3 million players worldwide, Mortal Skies offers superb graphics and action-packed challenging gameplay, inviting players to combat and destroy a hostile invading superpower in classic shoot-em-up arcade style. Featuring 7 levels across canyons, snow and more, weapons upgrades, adjustable difficulty settings and the ability to unlock extra planes and a bonus level, Mortal Skies offers a fun and addictive gaming experience for novice and proficient gamers alike.



Mortal Skies is free to download, has a 4.5-star user rating, and is available via iTunes.



Black Shark - Flight Simulator

By iTechGen



Black Shark is an action-packed Russian Ka-50 attack helicopter flight simulation game, offering incredibly realistic flight dynamics, sound effects, and weapon systems. ?Roam the skies in Free Flight mode or wreck havoc during combat missions – all while enjoying high-resolution graphics, intuitive controls and a detailed 3D virtual cockpit with working HUD display.



Black Shark costs US$2.99, has a 4.5-star user rating and is available via iTunes.



MetalStorm: Online

By Z2Live, Inc



Dominate the skies in an advanced combat aircraft as one experiences an epic storyline spanning several single player missions, or while challenging friends and enemies in a one-on-one in-air duel. Featuring next generation 3D graphics and retina display, an optional in-game Voice Chat system, and gyroscope enabled controls to enable full 360-degree gameplay; players can easily perform advanced evasive manoeuvres while taking their mission to the next level. A 3G or Wi-Fi connection is required for online and real-time multiplayer play.



MetalStorm: Online is free to download, has a 4.5-star user rating, and is available via iTunes.



AirAttack

By Art in Games



AirAttack is a next-generation air combat game featuring impressive 3D graphics and effects, enhanced with LightMaps and SpecularMaps. Battle 64 different enemy types across 10 different missions, choosing between three difficulty modes designed to suit beginner, skilled and advanced players alike. Offering retina display support and four control types – including touch, relative, tilt and joypad – avid gamers will enjoy the ability to customise their gaming experience according to their preferences.



AirAttack costs US$0.99, has a 4.5-star user rating, and is available via iTunes.