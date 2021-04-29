Top 5 B2B eCommerce Platforms in 2021

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- B2B setting is quickly moving away from the more old-style offline territory, with more businesses climbing on the ecommerce trend. In order to deliver the right things to the customers — while also tailoring their experience to the brand — businesses need to find the best ecommerce platforms appropriate for the B2B company. B2B ecommerce businesses are a tad more complicated compared to B2C ecommerce businesses. Due to the nuances and instructions frequently associated with selling to other businesses, users need to be able to influence their ecommerce platforms to solve varying buyer experiences, depending on the user.



Zoey



Zoey helps B2B and wholesale businesses to capture orders online at any time, from any location, with any device. It enables businesses to leverage a mobile app to take orders, create sales quotes, or look up product and pricing data on the go, even without the internet. The software also offers a self-service order portal for capturing web orders from buyers. The platforms have been designed particularly to move B2B and wholesale companies online. All of the essential B2B sales functionalities are built right in.



Shopify Plus



Shopify Plus systematizes all the sales processes and allows all the commerce operations, whether for B2B and wholesale clients or direct-to-consumer websites. It allows businesses to manage everything in one place, with boundless chances and channels for growth. The platforms help businesses deliver tailored sales and marketing experiences across devices and channels. With this platform, businesses can help customers find their products with customizable navigation and onsite search.



nopCommerce



nopCommerce is a comprehensive ecommerce platforms which is ideals for every merchant's B2B needs. It works best for both corporate as well as small business sites all over the globe, and for businesses selling physical and digital goods. nopCommerce is a well-structured eCommerce platforms which syndicates the best capabilities of open source and commercial software. It is one of the leading ASP.NET based open-source e-commerce platform. The platform is one of the most protected, stable and extendable shopping carts which offers a rich architecture with heaps of features available right out of the box.



BigCommerce



BigCommerce allows businesses to build smooth site designs for big catalogs, with customer and pricing subdivision down to the SKU level. It enables businesses a better B2B ecommerce experience by using automated customer and pricing division, punch out, purchase orders and net payment terms, user roles, and integrations with major ERP, OMS, and CRM systems. BigCommerce can integrate through pre-built, one-click integrations or customize the automation with APIs.



Magento



Magento is a comprehensive ecommerce solution for companies that are ready to take the full benefit of their online channel. This solution syndicates an unequaled feature set with world-class support and virtually infinite suppleness at a fraction of the price charged by competitive platforms. Designed for small to big businesses in the retail industry, it is an open-source ecommerce platforms that includes merchandising, order management, customer segmentation, content development, and more.



About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.