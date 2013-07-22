Top 5 Benefits of Resorts for Couples in Bangalore

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Resorts are present all over the world for the utmost convenience of people. They make for great vacation spots for families as well as couples. There are different kinds of resorts out there which mainly include family and adult resorts. The family resorts are basically for people who like to visit every now and then with their children whereas the adult resorts are especially made for couples. Newlyweds are encouraged to visit them at the earliest convenience. Most resorts offer exclusive dining and spa services along with many recreational activities.



A Relaxing Change in the Surroundings

One of the most prominent benefits of resort in Bangalore for couples is that it tends to take people away from the problems of the city. Couples can easily enjoy quality time with each other for as long as they want. What’s more is that the atmosphere of resort allows people to relax on a large scale. Couples can enjoy their adult vacation for a good while by acquiring the exclusive resort services. The beautiful sceneries and views around resorts are a great change for people who spend too much time living in cities or such places. Resorts also have amusement parks which are all the more fun.



Exclusive Live Entertainment

Live performances are something which can be experienced in resorts. People can watch live performances by famous artists and musicians. This is because of the fact that resorts are made for ultimate fun and that also includes music. Couples can relax and enjoy their favorite genres every day during the entire length of their stay in the resort. The live entertainment may also include magicians as well as dancers which make it all the more interesting. While enjoying exclusive live entertainment, couples can also head towards the bar or the pub where all kinds of drinks are served.



Exceptional Spa Services

Spas are present at resorts to provide the highest level of comfort to the guests. Couples can enjoy a good amount of discount on many spa services since all of them are included in the overall resort package. The spa experts are aware of all the ways through which the human body can relax on a large scale, therefore, a spa treatment is a must. The resort has various spa services according to the needs of people. There are separate as well as joint spas for the ultimate convenience of all couples. Joining the spa after arriving at the resort surely tends to take all the tension away from the body and allows people to enjoy on their vacation till the very end.



Health and Fitness Facilities

Couples can also get to work on their fitness after arriving at the resort in Bangalore for couples. While there is plenty of room for sports, dining, entertainment and fun, exercise and fitness must be squeezed in as well. Most resorts have hired certified professional trainers in order to help people in their everyday workout routines. The health club is always open for all the couples of the resort. The club encourages people to consume healthy food which tends to make them all the more fit and energetic in the long run. Everyday workouts coupled with healthy food are surely going to make the trip worthwhile for all the couples.



A Wide Range of Cuisines and Great Food

One of the biggest specialties of the resort in Bangalore is the availability of all kinds of cuisines. People can try out all kinds of continental foods as well as the international ones. Resorts also have a wide range of lounges, cafes and restaurants to choose from and couples can try out all of them during the entire length of their stay. Many resort packages also provide a good amount of discount on food. Couples can choose to dine indoors or outdoors, as they wish.



Wonderla Bangalore

Wonderla Holidays Private Limited

28th km, Mysore Road,

Bangalore – 562109

Tel: 080 22010333

Fax: 080 22010324

Email: mail.blr@wonderla.com



Wonderla Kochi

Wonderla Holidays Private Limited

Pallikara, Kumarapuram P.O,

Cochin - 683 565, Kerala, India

Tel: 91 - 484 - 2684001 – 2684007

Fax: 91 - 484 – 2682908

Email: mail.cok@wonderla.com



Web: http://www.wonderla.com