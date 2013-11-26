Top 5 Black Friday Sales and Cyber Monday Deals in 2013, Collected by Leawo

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been one of the craziest times of the year for shoppers in North America. Both physical and online stores have sales that simply cannot be beat at other times of the year, with discounts often going above and beyond 50% price off. For people wanting to score the best deals around Thanksgiving holiday, Leawo Software collected 5 best Black Friday Sales and Cyber Monday Deals in 2013 for savvy shoppers. Leawo's collection is aiming to help people achieve more bangs for their buck.



This year, Black Friday lands on November 29 while Cyber Monday falls on the 2nd of December. Since nobody is willing to miss out the best online deals of the year, Leawo decided to collect all the great deals during Thanksgiving season. The multimedia solution giant also showed that the best way to achieve huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals is to shop with trusted retailers who offer both quality and savings. So people will find that retailers on Leawo's collection all offer the best sales prices in order to keep up with the competition. Now see Leawo's ultimate collections on 2013 best Black Friday sales and Cyber Mondays deals.



1. Apple's Cyber Monday Gifts – One of Apple's biggest bargains officially is on laptops last year. This year is no exception as well. There are no discounts offered on any iPhone and iPad models. However, Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro (with Retina display dual-core Intel Core i5), MacBook Air, iPad Air (Wifi/3G) blow out as Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals on some famous websites like Macmall and offers.com.



2. Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon.com – People could find fabulous tech deals at Amazon like software, flash memory/drive, gadgets, tablets, laptops, HDTVs and more. Devices like kindle Fire, Xbox, PlayStation, Wii, Asus Vivotab, 24" 1080 Monitor, LG 42"LED HDTV (1080P), Lenovo G500 Intel Core i5 and ASUS MeMO Pad could be grabbed at good prices.



3. Cyber Monday Deals at BestBuy – It's also a breeze to find Cyber Monday 2013 savings and doorbusters at BestBuy on December 2, which makes it quite easy to compare products and helps shop with confidence.



4. Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales on Wal-Mart – Be sure not to miss out Wal-Mart's online only specials. That's a quite great place to buy electronic devices and living things with crazy cheap prices. People could get a cheap iPad, iPod Touch, Wii U Holiday Bundle and some other holiday bundle from Wal-Mart's Black Friday offers.



5. Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals from Leawo – At leawo.org, people could find the best Black Friday Deals and Cyber Monday Sales at up to 60% price off till Dec. 2, 2013. The discounts cover all Leawo's best-reviewed products like Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, Blu-ray Player, iTunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Ripper and more. Actually people's holiday entertainments will be enriched to the extreme thanks to these amazing offers. They have no need to worry about the video format incompatibility hassle, downloading YouTube videos, creating DVD from holiday records, ripping Blu-ray/DVD movies, playing any region-coded Blu-ray movies, etc.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Ripper, iOS Data Recovery, Blu-ray Player, iTunes Cleaner, PowerPoint to Video Pro, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently Leawo is running the 2013 Black Friday Sales with up to 60% price off. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/.