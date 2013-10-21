Top 5 Fruit Heights UTAH Based "Social Media" and G3 Development Team Leader Adam Green Announces Endorsement of JC "Corcoran Relocation Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Residential Initiative in Hooper and Provo UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Purchasing a home is exciting but there's a lot to consider. Take time to define your search parameters like price range, location preference, type of ownership (co-op, condo, etc.), size of property and building amenities, if applicable. Prioritize your needs (i.e., space, light, views, schools, etc.) but try to be flexible. In evaluating the budget, know what one can spend on a down payment as well as monthly expenditures like maintenance or common charges, real estate taxes, monthly mortgage, utilities, parking, etc. Find the right real estate agent to help navigate through the process, speak with a mortgage lender to obtain written pre-approval for a loan, and choose an attorney experienced in NYC real estate. (quickfacts.census.gov/qfd/states/49000.html)



Buying a home is not only an important financial decision but a major life decision as well. Nothing says more about who one is or how one lives so one needs to make sure that their real estate agent is someone who understands them and their needs. Begin by asking friends who've used agents for referrals. Choose a professional who specializes in homes in their price range and desired neighborhood(s); someone who's available to work on their schedule, who listens to their needs, asks a lot of questions about how one lives and takes time to explain things they may not understand. Finding a new home should be an exciting and enjoyable process but it is also time consuming, one should look for someone whose company they enjoy - they will likely be spending a lot of time together.



Relocation services or employee relocation include a range of internal business processes to transfer employees, their families, and/or entire departments of a business to a new location. Like other types of employee benefits, these processes are usually administered by human resources specialists within a corporation and outsourced to different types of service providers. Relocation services are not synonymous with moving/relocation companies as not all of these companies offer "relocation services.” Such business processes can include domestic residential services where an employee moves within a country or state as well as international relocation services which include planning for (diplomats, managers etc.) working abroad. An agency providing relocation services directs and manages the process of relocation including arranging necessary documents (visa, long-term stay permissions), finding a new house (accommodation), finding a school for children (education), finding a job for the partner or "trailing spouse," arranging a teacher for the family (language teaching) and introducing fresh expats to the local culture. (schools.utah.gov/data/Fingertip-Facts/2013_FingertipFacts.aspx)



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