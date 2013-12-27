Top 5 Home Security Systems Website Completes Re-Evaluation of the Top Security Companies

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Top 5 Home Security Systems, a website that is devoted to offering in-depth and helpful reviews of some of the most popular home security systems, has just completed a thorough year end re-evaluation of some of the top companies. The results of the exhaustive review are in, and once again, FrontPoint Security is holding onto its top spot on the website.



Since the day Top 5 Home Security Systems first launched, it has strived to be a reliable online resource for people who are looking to purchase a security system for their home. The site features customer reviews of many of the top companies, as well as a star rating system for each home security business that is featured on the site.



As a recently-posted review of FrontPoint Security noted, the company has partnered with General Electric—a business that is well known for producing some of the best home security equipment that is currently on the market. In addition to offering outstanding customer service, FrontPoint Security is also well-known for its state-of-the-art security systems.



“FrontPoint security systems utilize the latest technology, which is one reason they offer cellular monitoring systems exclusively,” the review noted, adding that 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, customer service representatives at FrontPoint are standing guard to assist their clients if their alarm system is activated.



“In addition to around the clock monitoring, FrontPoint has a wide variety of equipment to choose from including motion sensors, smoke sensors, touch screen control panels, flood sensors, fire and heat sensors, and a range of door locks and sensors.”



Because FrontPoint understands that landline and online-connected security systems have inherent flaws—including the fact that burglars can disconnect them when breaking into a home—FrontPoint security systems features wireless technology, which the review notes is sure to be the wave of the future.



Anybody who would like to learn more about FrontPoint Security is welcome to visit the Top 5 Home Security Systems website at any time; there, they can read the full review as well as the evaluations of the other top home security companies.



About Top 5 Home Security Systems

Top 5 Home Security Systems is a review site that lets the customers choose who is the top company by rating through customer star ratings as well as customer reviews. For more information, please visit http://www.top-5-home-security-systems.com/