Top 5 Kitchen Design Trends for 2013

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Whether you’re prepping to put your home up for sale or if you’re just sprucing up the place, several hot design trends will take your home from drab to fab. One of the first places homeowners should look into revamping is the kitchen.



Realtors say it’s the biggest investment piece of the home. For every $1 spent on the overhaul of your kitchen, your home value can rise by 69 cents, according to Remodeling magazine. Yet, upgrading a kitchen isn’t just about the big bucks. If done right, guests will commend you for your unique style, making it the focal point of your home.



Here are the five kitchen design trends you can’t ignore in 2013.



1. Modern chic



Nothing beats a strong, modern black-and-white kitchen. True, the looks may evolved, but the style will never fade, making it a must-have for families this year. The great part about a black-and-white style is that the colors are easy to find and affordable. If you do ad a splash of color in your kitchen, anything will match. This trend is among HGTV’s it-looks of the year. They paired white lacquer cabinets from IKEA with black granite countertops. The warm, rustic hardwood floors helped give a unique country and modern contrast to the overall look.



2. New neutrals



Similar to the black-and-white trend, neutrals are a big hit with kitchens. White, off-white, natural wood stains are the most popular, but this year, consider shades of green and warm grays. Wood tones help complete the overall look. Feel free to add a pop of bright and vibrant colors for flare, but reserve it to small accents in the kitchen. Orange and purple accents are becoming increasingly popular as of late.



3. Crafty cabinetry



It’s vital to invest in cabinets with staying power. Since cabinets are made of wood products, it’s critical to find a quality product that lasts. This is definitely an area that the “you pay for what you get” philosophy applies. Purchasing low-end cabinetry can be a huge gamble and may end up costing you more in the long haul. The benefit, though, is that cabinets can enhance the overall look of your kitchen, but it can also maximize space for smaller room.



4. Architecture chic



A touch of modern architecture can instantly make your kitchen look chic. Consider a minimalist approach, and opt for chrome faucets and appliances. Stainless steel pots and pans will look fabulous here. These finishes will work great with a neutral palate, like grays and creams.



5. Peek-a-boo appliances



Many homeowners are opting for appliances that blend-in with your kitchen décor, like a refrigerator that looks like a cabinet on the outside, according to Furniture Fashion magazine. To accomplish this, designers are applying panels of the same cabinet material to the doors of dishwashers, warming ovens, refrigerators and other appliances. Dinner guests will definitely envy your sneaky appliances, and this room will become the conversation piece of their visits. Before you know it, your kitchen will become the destination of the house.



With more than 10 years of experience in residential and commercial interior design on Long Island, Merri Interiors has established itself as a successful company with a roster of satisfied repeat clients. As an active professional, Merri from Merri Interiors always has her eye on the latest trends in color, texture and new materials as well as a great appreciation for traditional design.



Merri Interiors caters to individuals who enjoy a closer, one-on-one, interactive relationship when working on projects for their homes or businesses. Merri interiors specializes in designing kitchens, baths and built-in furniture, and she has been a two time CoTY award winner in this category. She has also received two awards from Houzz for excellence in design and customer satisfaction.



Whether your style is relaxed and casual or sophisticated and chic, Merri Interiors will surpass your expectations and surprise you with beauty.



