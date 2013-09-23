Top 5 Lehi UTAH Based "Twitter Specialist" and G3 Development Chairman Adam Green Announces Award to JC "Corcoran Luxury Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Residential Initiative in Blanding and Kanarraville UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Buying a home is not only an important financial decision but a major life decision as well. Nothing says more about who one is or how one lives so one needs to make sure that their real estate agent is someone who understands them and their needs. Begin by asking friends who've used agents for referrals. Choose a professional who specializes in homes in their price range and desired neighborhood(s); someone who's available to work on their schedule, who listens to their needs, asks a lot of questions about how one lives and takes time to explain things they may not understand. Finding a new home should be an exciting and enjoyable process but it is also time consuming, one should look for someone whose company they enjoy - they will likely be spending a lot of time together.



http://corcoran.com/



Barbara Corcoran’s credentials include straight D’s in high school and college and twenty jobs by the time she turned twenty-three. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country when she took a $1000 loan to start The Corcoran Group. As one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show, SHARK TANK, Barbara has ponied up her own money and invested in more than a dozen businesses, competing to make those deals for all to see, then shepherding them to success. Her newest book, SHARK TALES, takes you behind the scenes of her life and business and her ‘seen on TV’ venture capitalism. Barbara is famously brash and blunt, bold and courageous, and a brilliant identifier of opportunity and talent (often invisible to others). (barbaracorcoran.com)



10 Ways To Lead A Team To Greatness. Entrepreneurs, business managers and salespeople alike benefit from lessons in how to get people moving on the path to greatness. Barbara Corcoran, who built The Corcoran Group, New York’s largest real estate company, is an expert in the art of leading a team to success. From hiring the right people and firing the wrong ones, establishing an atmosphere that breeds innovation, persisting when all the chips are down and creating fun in the workplace, Barbara shares her unique and winning strategies.



Barbara’s Inspirational Rags to Riches Story. How does one turn a $1,000 loan into a five-billion dollar business? According to self-made real estate empress Barbara Corcoran, one will do it by learning how to fail well. Barbara tells the story of how, armed with a loan from her boyfriend and her own gritty determination, she quit her job as a waitress to start a tiny real estate company in New York City and turned that company into a multi-billion dollar business. A highly motivational and hugely entertaining success story with the big life lessons Barbara learned along the way. (corcoran.com)



10 Ways To Build a Powerful Brand. Branding may be the single most important key to success in today’s highly competitive world of commerce. Barbara Corcoran is known for having built the most successful real estate brand in New York City, and now she reveals easy to follow tips on how she does it: how to create an image much bigger than reality; how to use the press to get free publicity; how to turn yourself into the go-to expert in your field. Barbara shares her personal advice, insights and anecdotes on creating a powerful brand.



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