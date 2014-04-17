Holland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Today, technological advances have created watches with some pretty unique features. The following smart watches are ones to look for in 2014.



The Pebble Smart watch is one of the most popular this year. With this watch, people will be able to view notifications from email. This ensures one will never miss an important email, whether it's personal or for business. Also, a calendar is vibrantly displayed on the watch, giving people the ability to plan the month in ahead. Even more, with this smart watch, one can control music platforms, such as Pandora and Spotify.



Martian smart watches are also ideal for this year. This watch gives people the chance to use voice commands to create an event on the calendar or to check the weather. This makes this watch easy to use. People can view notifications with this smart watch, such as SMS, email or even social networking notifications. Even more, one can even take phone calls with this smart watch, making it one of the best smart watches to have. No matter where people are in the world, one will be able to use this watch to talk to friends or family.



i'm watch allows people to take calls and view email notifications. Coming in many different styles, allowing people to add some style to an outfit on a particular day. If people are a fan of social networking, one can check notifications. Keeping in touch with friends and family no matter where in the world.



On the premium end, the IWC Portuguese Yacht Club Chronograph watch is ideal. This watch features a stainless steel material, and it has polished steel hands with a luminous feel. At the 3 o’clock position, the date is presented eloquently. This gives people the chance to know precisely what day it is as well as the time. Style and luxury are both incorporated into this watch’s design.



Sony Smart watch 2 SW2 is a watch that comes in many vibrant colors, such as blue, pink and purple. It's sunlight readable, meaning even if the sun is glaring on it, people can still see the watch clearly. It's also water-resistant, so if it gets water on it, the watch will not get damaged at all.



The ConnecteDevice Cookoo Smart watch is an elegant watch that features a sleek design. It comes in many different colors, and the watch gives people the chance to create events on calendars with ease. Also, it features a user-friendly interface, so it's not difficult to use.



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