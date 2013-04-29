Top 9 Safe Driving Apps List Announced by Insurance Panda

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Insurance Panda, an automobile insurance quote provider based in New York City, has just added a new article to its website, http://www.insurancepanda.com/, that lists the top 9 safe driving apps. From young drivers who are still learning the ropes to older drivers who need reminders about staying safe on the road, the list features an app for everybody.



These days, smartphones and apps are everywhere. In fact, the newly-posted article claims, smartphones are now more popular than home phones. By recognizing the popularity of this technology and creating driving apps that cover a wide variety of topics, creators of apps have found a very effective way to reach and educate people.



The need for safety education is more important than ever, the article, http://www.insurancepanda.com/971/top-9-apps-for-safe-driving-insurancepanda-com-review-2013/, noted. In the first three months of 2012, traffic fatalities rose by 13.5 percent, and over 7,000 people lost their lives.



Coming in at the top of the list is Key2SafeDriving. This app focuses on a very serious topic—texting and driving. The app works by installing a device underneath the steering wheel in the vehicle. When driving, the smart phone will enter “safe driving mode,” which in turn will prevent its owner from texting. The clever app also automatically sends replies to incoming texts and is tamper-proof. In fact, if a crafty teen tries to get around the system, mom and dad will immediately be notified.



Another app that has made the list published by Insurance Panda is called Gas Buddy. For anybody who has ever run out of gas and has had to trudge along the road looking for a station, this app will definitely come in handy. The app lets drivers know where the nearest station is located, as well as how much they will have to pay per gallon. The app is free and compatible with all phones.



The DriveScribe app, the article points out, is another app that is aimed at teen drivers and even features a built-in reward system.



“This app, similar to other, prohibits texting, calling and internet use but also monitors speed and driving habits,” the article noted, adding that it is free and available on the iPhone.



“With safe driving skills, users are able to accrue points which they can use to buy gift cards.”



