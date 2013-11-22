Top Athletic Trainer Makes His Sports Injury Secrets Available to the Public

Long Island City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Brad Walker is a professional trainer and athlete. His skills have helped many athletes achieve greater than they ever thought possible, and his techniques work from the starting amateur to the professional athlete.



Brad concentrates on stretching, flexibility and sports injury management – areas that many overlook as important to overall athletic ability. For professional athletes especially, it can be the difference between a win and a loss.



“All highly competitive athletes are looking for an extra edge. Too many think the secret lies in training harder, but this is only one part. My sports injury management course shows how to get the best out of your training regimen and help prevent and treat injury,” said Walker.



The Secrets of Successful Sports Injury Management is a comprehensive system to help any athlete train safely and with confidence. More importantly, it teaches them what to do in the case of an injury, how to treat injury and how to keep from being injured.



“Injury will happen in athletics. The secret is to minimize the chances, severity and duration. This is what my new course teaches,” said Walker.



The material (video, audio and workbook) is a comprehensive course in three parts: fundamentals, prevention and treatment. Each stage is covered fully and with examples.



More information is available on the website. Visit http://injuryfix.com/products/sports-injury-management.php.



Learn more about Walker’s website at: http://InjuryFix.com.



About Injury Fix

Injury Fix was established way back in 1995 to help people improve their health, fitness and sporting performance through improved stretching, flexibility and sports injury management; often neglected components of physical fitness.



Contact:



Brad Walker, Injury Fix

4747 36th Street, Suite 3208

Long Island City, NY 11101

http://InjuryFix.com

877-580-7771