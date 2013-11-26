Top Best Selling Sewing and Embroidery Machines Revealed - Dream Come True for Christmas

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- New York, USA., November 19, 2013 – SewandEmbry.com has released their list of the top sewing and embroidery machines just in time for the holidays. In order to create this list, a large amount of research was conducted. Only the best machines have made it on this list.



Individuals who have a friend or family member that has a sewing or embroidery machine on their Christmas list can use the top best selling sewing and embroidery machines list. SewandEmbry.com offers reviews on high quality sewing and embroidery machines. Not only does this site tell their visitors about the different machines, it also tells the visitors where to go in order to find the machines at a good price.



Here’s three of the top machines that Sew and Embry has on the list …



Brother pe770



With the Brother pe770, artists can take them embroidery to a whole new level. This is a user-friendly embroidery machine that has a large range of exciting features. It has an expansive 5”x7” embroidery field, which will allow the user to stitch larger designs that are great for bags, jackets and custom decoration items. The machine has a built-in library that consists of 136 designs. Individuals who would like to import additional designs can use the built-in USB port. It also offers built-in memory, so the user can save their design for future use. This is great for home embroiderers and for those who are interested in starting their own embroidery business at home. There are built-in tutorials on the LCD touch display, which include topics such as how to thread the machine, how to insert the embroidery arm and much more.



Brother lb6800prw



With this machine, users can sew fashion garments or create gorgeous embroidery. That’s correct, the Brother LB6800PRW is both a sewing and embroidery machine. When an individual uses it as an embroidery machine, they will have access to 70 build-in designs and 120 frame pattern combinations. On screen editing is available and it also has a built-in memory card, which will allow the user to create and save up to twelve embroidery designs. Designs can also be important from the computer by connecting the memory stick to the USB port. Individuals who prefer sewing will enjoy the fact that the machine has a total of 76 stitches built-in as well as 98 stitch functions. It has features such as quick-set-drop-in bobbin, single-step auto-size buttonholes and an automatic bobbing winding system.



Brother pe500



Third on the list, readers will find the Brother pe500. With this machine, users can embellish their creations with wonderful embroidery with the 4x4 embroidery area. The back-lit touch screen is easy to view. Users will have access to 70 embroidery designs that have been built-in to the machine as well as 5 lettering fonts. Individuals who would like to import embroidery designs can connect their computer to the machine (embroidery designs can be purchased via the Internet at various websites). The Brother pe500 comes with a wide range of accessories.



The big list of sewing and embroidery machines continue on the homepage of SewandEmbry.com



Before purchasing any machine, it is important that one takes time to read some useful embroidery machine reviews. SewandEmbry.com visitors will find informative articles and reviews that can be used as a buying guide for beginners. After reading the articles and reviews, the next time the reader sees an embroidery machine for sale, they should be able to tell if it is a good one.



About SewandEmbry.com

SewandEmbry.com is a site that is dedicated to introducing individuals to the top sewing and embroidery machines. The site is great for users who are looking for a good sewing machine, regardless of the time of year.