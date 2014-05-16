Top Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Announces to Offer Instant Help Through Their New Helpline

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- People may need to visit dentists because of several reasons. While people have become more aware when it comes to maintaining the oral hygiene, dental problems are still on the rise because of people’s unhealthy diet choices and the dependence on the junk food that has negligible nutritional value. Dr. Joseph Goodman, the reputed Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist, maintains that there could be several reasons behind one’s dental problem. “One may even need an emergency dental treatment and this is the reason why we have started our instant helpline,” he says.



According to him, one may suffer from severe dental pain and this could be a sign that the person needs an immediate attention. “In such cases, one may call on our helpline and our expert dentists will guide the person and will try to alleviate the pain and suffering. We also focus on offering a permanent solution and offer our reliable dental treatments,” Dr. Joseph states again. His dental clinic in Beverly Hills offers all types of dental treatments, including cosmetic dentistry, oral surgeries, restorative treatments and others. It is believed that the helpline will guide people in Beverly Hills to choose the best dental treatment.



Besides offering guidance to the patients, the helpline will also provide the essential advice to follow when looking for a dentist. Dr. Joseph maintains that one should take dental problems seriously and should focus on choosing a dentist who is qualified and has years of experience in offering different types of dental treatments. In a video release, he stresses upon the importance of selecting the best dentist who uses the latest tools and techniques to offer treatments in a painless and reliable manner. Over the years, the dentistry has witnessed a tremendous change with the introduction of new technologies and equipments. And this Beverly Hills dentist boasts to have latest equipments and experienced and caring staffs to carry out dental treatments in a successful manner.



In the recent times, Dr. Joseph is the leading cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills, offering a wide range of dental treatments to the residents of Beverly Hills. For any immediate assistance, one may call on their instant helpline (310) 860 – 9311, or may visit their website.



About Dr. Joseph Goodman

Dr. Joseph Goodman is a reputed dentist in Beverly Hills. He practices all aspects of dentistry and specializes in creating the most beautiful smiles. He has graduated from dental school at the prestigious University of Aachen, Germany and achieved an additional post-graduate training at UCLA and USC. Dr. Joseph is affiliated with several prestigious dental organizations in the world, and has dental licenses in several European countries and in California.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: (310) 860 – 9311

Fax: (310) 860 – 9313

Cell Phone: (310) 435 - 6023